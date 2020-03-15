Drug Free Depression Treatment Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018-2028

Depression is a common mental health problem among the majority of people living in the urban area. During the depression, people feel empty from inside and have less motivation toward life. Several options are available for the depression treatment, but drugs are commonly prescribed options by the medical profession for the treatment of depression. While the treatment of depression using drugs has several side effects. Therefore alternative drug free depression treatment options come in the frame. The most common method for drug free depression treatment are cognitive behavioral therapy and transcranial magnetic stimulation. More option available for drug free depression treatment are herbal remedies, acupuncture, reflexography, guided imagery and relaxation. Along with this drug free depression treatment, yoga exercise and massages are preferred by the experts.

Drug Free Depression Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The change in the lifestyle of people which has upsurge the number of cases of depression is the primary factor driving the growth of the drug free depression treatment. Also, the severe side-effects of consumption of antidepressant as drug treatment will boost the demand for drug free depression treatment market.

Moreover, the rising awareness campaign by Anxiety and Depression Association of America about the drug free depression treatment will propel the growth of drug free depression treatment market. People are not aware of the alternative option for treatment of depression which may deter the growth of drug free depression treatment market. Also, drug free depression treatment is more costly than drug treatment which can also hinder the growth of drug free depression treatment market.

Drug Free Depression Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global Drug Free Depression Treatment market is classified on the basis of treatment type, end user, and region.

Based on treatment type Drug Free Depression Treatment market is segmented into following:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Herbal Remedies

Acupuncture

Reflexography

Guided Imagery

Others

Based on facility type Drug Free Depression Treatment market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Drug Free Depression Treatment Market: Overview

The drug free depression treatment market is expected to gain the ultimate traction over the forecast period due to the rising number of people suffering from depression. According to the World Health Organization, Depression is the common mental disorder and it affects more than 300 million people of all ages around the globe. Cognitive behavioral therapy and transcranial magnetic stimulation are the most widely used drug free depression treatment, hence this segment collectively gains the majority of the revenue share of global drug free depression treatment market. By therapy type, reflexography and guided imagery are the emerging segments for the global drug free depression treatment market. Among all end user, hospitals is the leading segment for global drug free depression treatment market which is then followed by specialized clinics.

Drug Free Depression Treatment Market: Regional Overview

North America is the most lucrative market for Drug Free Depression Treatment due to high adoption of Drug Free Depression Treatment among the people in the U.S. and Canada. Europe is the second most lucrative region for the Drug Free Depression Treatment market due to the availability of favorable reimbursement scenario in the majority of European countries. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for Drug Free Depression Treatment market owing to the rising adoption of herbal medicine in counties like in India, China, and Japan. Latin America and the Middle East Africa region are the least lucrative for Drug Free Depression Treatment market due to lack of awareness about the alternative treatment options.

Drug Free Depression Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Drug Free Depression Treatment are Cleveland Clinic, Fortis Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, Assurex Health, Inc., Great Oaks Recovery Center, McLean Hospital. and others