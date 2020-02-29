Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market: Manufacturers Shift towards DEB catheter Compared to Balloon Angioplasty

Considering the widespread prevalence of vascular ailment, companies are emphasizing on developing low-cost and more efficient catheter technology. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of global drug eluting balloon catheter market till date, and provides key insights on the

growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022.

The emergence of new-generation drug eluting balloon catheters have opened avenue for stakeholders and manufacturers in the market. Moreover, in order to accentuate its utility, massive investments in research and development pipelines have been witnessed. Growing number of companies are gradually shifting towards manufacturing drug eluting balloon catheters as it has turned out be viable and efficient vis-à-vis balloon angioplasty or stenting.

Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market in Europe to Remain Highly Attractive

Europe is currently the largest market for drug eluting balloon catheter and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the assessment period. The market in the region is set to reflect a robust CAGR of 20.5% during the assessment period. Meanwhile, the market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will reflect the fastest CAGR and gain 452 BPS between 2017 and 2022

By raw material, demand nylon based drug eluting balloon catheter will continue to gain traction over the assessment period. Currently, sales of nylon based drug eluting balloon catheter account for close to 54.1% revenue share of the global market. Towards to the end of 2022, more than US$ 244 Mn worth nylon drug eluting balloon catheters are expected to be sold worldwide.

A lately compiled research analysis on the drug eluting balloon catheter market unveil that ever-increasing healthcare expenditure, burgeoning geriatric demographic, enhanced reimbursement support by governments will account for the augmentation of the drug eluting balloon catheter.

However, DEB do face daunting challenge rom drug eluting stents (DES) for the treatment of coronary artery disease. Though clinical application of drug eluting stents has significantly lessened the incidence of in-stent restenosis, delayed stent thrombosis and malapposition does not augur fare well with DES. On account of complications associated with DES, drug eluting balloon catheter was designed to negate insertion of a permanent foreign object in the blood vessel.

Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market: Overview

The report provides an exhaustive analysis on the market for drug eluting balloon catheter for the assessment period 2018-2026. The report further sheds light on the dynamics of the drug eluting balloon catheter market which significantly impact the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the report delves into the segregation of the market which is will provide readers with an actionable insights which will aid them in taking proper decision based on segments historical and future growth estimates.

The report also focuses on the epidemiology and product mapping behavior on the basis of region. The report also incorporates average pricing analysis and sheds light on supply chain. Assessment of the drug eluting balloon catheter market incorporates provision of relevant market numbers and regional assessment of major factors. The report also includes regional and country-wise assessment.

A robust research methodology has been adopted for the forecast and assessment on the drug eluting balloon catheter market. The research sources include primary and secondary sources which have been further examined by in-house panel of experts. The market size of the drug eluting balloon catheter is the result of revenue comparison, market share comparison and Y-o-Y growth comparison on the geography.

Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market: Competitive Landscape

Cardionovum GmbH, Cook Medical INC, Cordis Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Jotech GmbH, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Tokai Medical Products Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Medtronic Plc. are the leading companies profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

