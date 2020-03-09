DRUG DISCOVERY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET 2019: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Drug Discovery Technologies Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
In the fields of medicine, biotechnology and pharmacology, drug discovery is the process by which new candidate medications are discovered. This report studies the Drug Discovery Technologies market.
Currently, North America is the most lucrative market due to high concentration of world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. The governments in North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada have also formulated encouraging policies for the investors to research and develop new drugs. The demand for drug discovery technologies in the region of North America also gains from high-income population, collectively promising healthy potential returns on investments due to high adoption rate of new technologies. Asia Pacific holds immense promise as a market for drug discovery technologies due to rising disposable incomes, favorable long-term government policies, and aggressive investment by pharmaceutical industry in the region, which has skilled labor at affordable cost.
This report focuses on the global Drug Discovery Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drug Discovery Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agilent Technologies, Inc
Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
GE Healthcare Ltd.
Albany Molecular Research Inc.
Affymetrix Inc.
Arqule Inc.
Luminex Corporation
Bayer Healthcare AG
Novartis AG
Astrazeneca plc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Biochips
High Throughput Screening
Pharmacogenomics
Genomics
Bioanalytical Instruments
Bioinformatics
Nanotechnology
Others (RNAi, combinatorial chemistry)
Market segment by Application, split into
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Pharmaceutical Companies
Research Institutes
Biotech Companies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Drug Discovery Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Drug Discovery Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
