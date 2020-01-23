Drug Delivery Systems Market- Availability of Advanced Technology and Facilities in the Health Care System is Drive the Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global drug delivery system market based on delivery system, application, route of administration, and geography. In terms of delivery system, the targeted drug delivery segment is expected to account for a dominant share of the global market during the forecast period. Simplified drug administration protocols, avoidance of first pass metabolism, lower dose required as compared to the conventional drug delivery, and higher therapeutic effect in small doses are some factors propelling the segment. The polymeric drug delivery segment is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Polymeric drug delivery systems allow localized drug delivery in large quantity for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer (more specifically, solid tumors) with lower toxicity. This is a major factor driving the segment.

Drug delivery includes formulations, technologies, methods, and systems for transferring an active pharmaceutical ingredients into the body to safely provide therapeutic effect. The global drug delivery systems market was valued approximately US$ 510 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 6.9% from 2017 to 2025 to reach approximately US$ 900 Bn by 2025. Increase in demand for self-administration and home health care devices are likely to fuel expansion of the global drug delivery systems market from 2017 to 2025.

The global drug delivery systems market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on delivery system, application, route of administration, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Moreover, the section encompasses competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global drug delivery systems market.

In terms of value, North America was leading contributor to the global drug delivery system market in 2016. North America accounted for a key share of the market due to rise in prevalence of acute and chronic diseases in the U.S. According to WHO report 2016, non-communicable diseases accounted for 23% of total deaths in the U.S. Moreover, availability of advanced technology and facilities in the health care system also drive the drug delivery system market in the U.S. Moreover, rise in research & development spending in emerging markets such as Singapore and Japan is fueling the market in Asia Pacific. Economic growth in countries such as Brazil is increasing health care expenditure through the rise in private health insurance and entry of international drug manufacturers and health care providers in Latin America. Hence, the market in the region is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025.

