Drug & Alcohol Screening Market – Growing Trend of Younger Generation towards Use of Drug and Alcohol is Expected to Trigger the Demand

Drug and alcohol screening tests focuses on providing vital protection of public and employee safety. Drug and alcohol screening testsreducesthe risk of human injury and property damage as well as help organizations to establish a strong and safe culture. Now-a-days various organizations are increasingly opting for employee drug and alcohol screening for prevention of occupational hazards atthe workplace; that may occur due to the use of recreational drugs and alcohol. Drug and alcohol screening is also helpful in pre-employment assessment. The use of illicit drugs amongst a workforce can have serious impact on the production and morale of an organization. Also, the use of illicit drugs and alcohol are the primary causes behind most of the road accidents, as a result

transportation departmentshave laid stringent laws against the use of drugs and alcohol while driving. There are various types of drug and alcohol screening services/tests amongst which the most used tests are as follows-

Oral fluid/saliva drug and alcohol screening test

Urine drug screening test

Breath alcohol screening test

Emergency/after-hours screening test

Mobile drug and alcohol testing

Hair analysis

Sweat drug screening test

Random drug screening

Blood drug and alcohol screening test

Drug and alcohol screening is advisable under the following circumstances-

Pre-employment, to ensure that the individual is free of drug or alcohol addiction so that the person meets the organization’s drug policies

Post-accident drug and alcohol screening tests are imperative to identify the cause of accident

