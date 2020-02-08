Drug Abuse Treatment Market Report 2019 Future Forecast to 2024 with Growing Trends by Leading Companies – Indivior,Pfizer,Alkermes,Novartis Says at MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Drug Abuse Treatment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. Drug Abuse can be defined as habitually, dependence of an individual on any drugs, which turns into an addiction. Opioid, alcohol, tobacco and cigarettes are some of the common, drugs which has been misused leading to drugs addictions. In recent past, many products have been launched in market for treatment and management of drug abuse. Some commonly used drug for treatment of drugs abuse are Disulfiram, Acamprosate, Naltrexone, Nicotine Replacement Treatment, Methadone, and Buprenorphine.

Scope of the Report:

Factors such as frequent product launches, approval and robust pipeline of novel biopharmaceutical products, growing patient awareness, higher treatment seeking rate, growing government recognition and intervention of the issue, as well as encouragement to curb substance abuse in all countries are driving the growth of drug abuse treatment market globally.

The global Drug Abuse Treatment market is valued at 14500 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 20900 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Drug Abuse Treatment.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Drug Abuse Treatment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Drug Abuse Treatment market by product type and applications/end industries

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Indivior

Pfizer

Alkermes

Novartis

Mylan

Cipla

Glenmark

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Teva Pharmaceutical

PLIVA (Odyssey)

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Opioid Addiction

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction

Alcohol Dependence

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital and Clinics

Residential (non-hospital)

