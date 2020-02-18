Drones Market 2019 analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Technology Forecast to 2025

Drones Market 2019

Global Drones Market: Overview

The global drones market is anticipated to be one of the most lucrative markets in the information and communication technology sector and estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Drones sometimes referred to as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), used as aircraft systems without a human pilot aboard. Drone market is set to experience substantial growth due to the increasing range of civil applications and the emergence of technologically advanced products. Modern drones are being fortified with a broad range of systems like airframe, engine, autopilot, navigation system, sensor package, and communication link. However, increasing privacy and security concerns and high-resolution satellite imagery is the factors hampering market growth. Companies are using drones to add efficiency and accuracy in their businesses. Construction and agriculture are two major areas of the drone market. Europe region is enjoying the substantial growth in the global drone market during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of drones in the agricultural sector for farming, irrigation purposes and to enhance the overall farm productivity. Furthermore, technological advancements and increasing use of drones for aerial remote sensing is further driving growth in the drone market, globally.

Military segment accounted for the significant market share of the global drone market during the forecast period

On the basis of the segment, the drone market has been segmented into Consumer, Commercial, and Military segment. A military segment is the leading segment of the global drone market. The increasing use of drones in various military applications like monitoring, surveying, and mapping, and combat operations contributing to the growth of the military drones market across the globe. Some devices have the capability to carry missiles and hit the target with high accuracy. Drones are also used in surveillance, rescue operations, providing supplies to troops and soldier deployed in remote areas, gathering information about hostile places before a mission. Integration of drones in the current warfare systems to combat or counter threats, and cost-effectiveness as compared to manned aircraft further boost the market.

North America accounts for the largest share of the global drone market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the drone market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America has the highest demand on account of major applications in military sector followed by Europe. Owing to the technological advancement and utilization of drone capabilities like the use of thermal and hyperspectral sensors in flight to capture and experience the immersive view from drones. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with significant growth on account of expanding product application in commercial areas mainly in the field of filmmaking.

lobal Drone Market Competitive Landscape

Companies as Yuneec International Co. Ltd., SZ Dajiang Innovations Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot S.A., 3D Robotics, Incorporation, AeroVironment, Inc., General Atomics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp., Boeing, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Bae systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Textron, Elbit Systems Ltd. are the key players in manufacturing drone globally.

Scope of the Report

By Type

ü Fixed Wing Drone

ü Rotary Blade Drone

ü Hybrid Drone

By Segment

ü Consumer

ü Commercial

ü Military

By Application

ü Construction

ü Agriculture

ü Industrial Inspection

ü Media & Entertainment

ü Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Drones market with respect to the following geographic segments:

ü North America

ü Europe

ü Asia Pacific (APAC)

ü LATAM

ü MEA

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Research Framework

1.1. Research overview

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation Research Methodology Executive Summary Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company market share analysis,2017

4.7. Growth Potential analysis,2017

4.8. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook

Continued….

