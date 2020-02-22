Drone Transponders Market Size, Share, Analysis 2019 by Competitors, Sales, Future Prospect, Growth, Business Outlook Forecast 2023

Drone Transponders Market: Information by Type (ADS-B Compatible and ADS-B Non-compatible), by Application (Civil and Military) by Platform (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), by Fit (Line-fit and Retrofit), and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Drone Transponders Market Overview:

Transponder is a part of the avionics system located on-board airborne platforms. It provides information regarding aircraft or unmanned aerial vehicle’s (UAV) position to the air traffic control (ATC) system on the ground and to traffic collision avoidance system on other airborne platforms, which aids in maintaining safe separation between two aircraft or UAVs. Moreover, UAVs are not easily detectable by ATC radars owing to their small size. Hence integration of transponders in UAVs provides the controller with a more complete surveillance picture compared to primary radar and assists in ensuring accurate and safe flight operations.

Factors such as rising usage of drones in industrial and agricultural applications, no-fuel emissions aspect, and ADS-B mandates are positively impacting the Drone Transponders Market growth. In addition, the increasing need for drones in border monitoring and introduction of solar powered drones further boosts market growth. However, the vulnerability of drones to cyber-attacks and rising UAV incidents hinders market growth to a certain extent. Meanwhile, adoption of lightweight materials for SWaP (size, weight and power) requirements creates promising growth opportunities for the Drone Transponders Market.

The Global Drone Transponders Market has been segmented by type, platform, application, fit and region. Based on type, the Drone Transponders Market is divided into ADS-B compatible and ADS-B non-compatible.

In 2017, the ADS-B compatible segment accounted for the largest market share as it allows the drones to broadcast information to ground stations and other aircraft without interrogation. Based on platform, the Drone Transponders Market is divided into fixed wing and rotary wing.

In 2017, the fixed wing segment accounted for the largest market share as these drones provide various advantages such as long endurance, large area coverage during surveillance, and faster flight speed. Based on application, the Drone Transponders Market is divided into military and commercial.

In 2017, the military segment accounted for the largest market share as the drones are being employed extensively in the defense sector for maritime & border surveillance, missile detection, navigation, targeting, and other applications. Based on fit, the Drone Transponders Market is divided into line-fit and retrofit.

In 2017, the line-fit segment accounted for the largest market share as various drone manufacturers are integrating transponders with their offerings to enhance safety and comply with the government mandates.

Drone Transponders Market Segmentation:

The Global Drone Transponders Market has also been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share during the review period due to increased applications of drones in the military, homeland security, and commercial operations. The U.S. generates a very high demand for drones used for surveillance purposes.

Although Canada made some considerable investments in the development of drones, the market is primarily dominated by the U.S., which is also the largest manufacturer of unmanned systems, globally. In addition, the sheer existence of key companies, such as Sagetech, uAvionix, and Teletronics, combined with the availability of sophisticated technologies to deliver innovative solutions, enables this region to be a promising market. The Global Drone Transponders Market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Drone Transponders Market Key Players:

The key players in the Global Drone Transponders Market are Aerobits (Poland), Micro Systems, Inc. (US), Microair Avionics Pty Ltd (Australia), Sagetech Corporation (US), Sandia Aerospace Corporation (US), Teletronics Technology Corporation (US), Trig Avionics Limited (UK), and uAvionix Corporation (US).

The report on the Global Drone Transponders Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report offers a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report also provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

