Drone Technology Market in Education Sector 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Drone, more commonly also known as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) refers to devices that are miniature versions of aircraft systems. These devices can be operated without human intervention within the aircraft system. Drones with fixed wings are similar to aircraft. They are simple in structure and are more efficient than the drones with rotary wings. The former proves benefits such as higher speed and long flight duration.
The analysts forecast the global drone technology market in education sector to grow at a CAGR of 14.61% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global drone technology market in education sector for 2017-2021.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• DJI
• Draganfly
• Extreme Fliers
• Parrot
Other prominent vendors
• 3DR
• Action Drone
• Pix4D
• Skycatch
• Skyward – A Verizon Company
• Syma
Market driver
• Incorporation of thermal imaging in drones to improve learning in dark
Market challenge
• Challenges in terms of safety aspects
Market trend
• Surge in volume from emerging countries
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Global drone technology market
PART 05: Market landscape
• Global drone technology market in education sector 2016-2021
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global drone technology market in education sector by application
• Global drone technology market in education sector by learning
• Global drone technology market in education sector by security surveillance
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global drone technology market in education sector by end-user
• Global drone technology market in education sector by K-12 sector
• Global drone technology market in education sector by higher education sector
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global drone technology market in education sector by geographical segmentation
• Drone technology market in education sector in North America
• Drone technology market in education sector in APAC
• Drone technology market in education sector in Europe
• Drone technology market in education sector in ROW
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Vendors’ rising focus on consumer drones segment
• Surge in volume from emerging countries
• Sales strategy (multi-distribution channel)
• Need for experimental learning
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Competitive benchmarking
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• DJI
• Draganfly
• Extreme Fliers
• Parrot
