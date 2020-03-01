Drone Logistics Market Research – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

— In 2017, the global Drone Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Drone Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PINC Solutions

CANA Advisors

Drone Delivery Canada

Dronescan

Hardis Group

Infinium Robotics

Matternet

Workhorse Group

Skycart

Skysense

Zipline

Flirtey

Flytrex

Altitude Angel

Airmap

Skyward Io

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Freight Drones

Passenger Drones

Ambulance Drones

Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Drone Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Drone Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Point

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Drone Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Freight Drones

1.4.3 Passenger Drones

1.4.4 Ambulance Drones

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drone Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Drone Logistics Market Size

2.2 Drone Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Drone Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Drone Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Drone Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Drone Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Drone Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Drone Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Drone Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Drone Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Drone Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………..

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3475591-global-drone-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

