Driving Innovation: Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2025

Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Continuous focus on optimizing the medical data by healthcare service providers and medical research centers is the key factor contributing the growth of the global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market. Medical data storage includes vendor neutral archives (VNA) and image exchange (IE). Vendor neutral archives (VNA) is a medical imaging technology helps to stores images in a standard format and interface, making medical imaging data accessible through different picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). Medical enterprise data storage solutions allow users to consolidate, standardize and archive images and data from different PACS into a single module. Medical enterprise data storage solutions helps to reduce storage capacity dedicated to individual PACS systems and facilitate cross-document sharing and exchange.

Medical Enterprise Data Storage: Market Dynamics

Current generation patients expecting their healthcare service provider provide high-quality healthcare based on intelligent, real-time insights from present/past lab results & clinician notes, and radiological images, due to this globally several healthcare providers are continuously adopting to medical data solutions, which is driving factor drives the growth of global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market. Growing interest on maintaining central unified database solution to store and distribute data can help reduce the long-term costs of data management and continuous preference for integrating data analytics to make meaningful improvements in healthcare business operations, are fueling the growth of global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market. However, lack of awareness about potential benefits of medical enterprise data storage solutions and constraints related to implementation and maintenance cost, are identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market.

Medical Enterprise Data Storage: Market Segmentation

The global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, service, and by region

On the basis of deployment type, the global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market can be segmented into

On-permise

Software as Service (SaaS)

On the basis of service, the global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market can be segmented into

Implementation

Maintenance

Consulting

On the basis of end-user type, the global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market can be segmented into

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Medical Enterprise Data Storage: Regional Outlook

Medical Enterprise Data Storage market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Western Europe is expected to dominate the Medical Enterprise Data Storage market, due to high importance for healthcare data management solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing Medical Enterprise Data Storage market, due to expanding healthcare sector and growing preference for healthcare IT solutions.

Medical Enterprise Data Storage: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global Medical Enterprise Data Storage market includes IBM, Hyland Software, Inc., AT&T, EMC Corporation, Fujifilm, NetApp, Dejarnette Research Systems, Inc., AGFA Healthcare, Bridgehead Software, Mckesson Corporation, and GE Healthcare

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market segments

Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Ecosystem analysis

Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & Companies involved technology

Value Chain

Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market includes

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Nordics Benelux Rest of the Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



