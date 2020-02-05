Driving Innovation: Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Demand and Opportunities 2018-2025

This report studies the global Greenhouse Horticulture market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Greenhouse Horticulture market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Greenhouse horticulture is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture.

Glass greenhouse is the mainstream greenhouse types in Europe. In the United States, China and Japan, the plastic greenhouses occupy most of the market share. Earthquakes occur frequently in Japan, which is also a factor that limits the development of glass greenhouse in Japan.

European greenhouse is mainly used for ornamental plants. In the Netherlands it is mainly used for planting flowers. Greenhouse horticulture is a key driver of the Netherlands economy. The sector enjoys a leading international position. In the rest of the world, the greenhouse is mainly used for planting vegetables and fruits.

As the global economic recovery, the greenhouse horticulture industry will have a stable development in the future.

In 2017, the global Greenhouse Horticulture market size was 18000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 28700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Richel

Hoogendoorn

Dalsem

HortiMaX

Harnois Greenhouses

Priva

Ceres greenhouse

Certhon

Van Der Hoeven

Oritech

Rough Brothers

Trinog-xs

(Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

Netafim

Top Greenhouses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit

Others

