Driving Innovation: Global Food Tins And Drink Cans Industry Is Booming Across the Globe by 2027

Started from the developed countries and gradually adopted by consumers in developing countries, food consumption pattern witnessed dynamics shift over past decade. Meteoric growth in instant ready to eat and packaged food market, due to rise in dual income level, standard of living and convenience offered by newer format of food consumption. Canned food and beverages have integrated with urban lifestyle, particularly in developed as well as developing geographies. Food tins and drink cans are most effective solution equipped with all features needed for storage and transportation. Food tins and drink can also preserve the nutrition value and flavor of the product. Food tins and drink cans are a good means of safely preserving of foodstuffs for longer duration without any microbiological deterioration as these tins and cans are made from corrosion resistant materials.

Global Food tin and Drink cans Market: Drivers and Restrains

Most countries across globe have started to invest in infrastructure such as deep freezing mechanism which is required for proper storage of ready to consume food and keep food temper resistant with increased shelf life. Food tins and drink cans are becoming an asset in packaging for manufactures as they incur very less cost packaging solution and thus provide value to the manufacturers.

Also, these tins and cans can be manufactured in large quantity in any size and shapes. This all derives tins and cans market all across the globe. On the other hand, people across world has grown health conscious and thus avoids consumption of an industrial chemical called Bisphenol A or BPA which can seep into food and beverage stored in tins and cans leading to diseases such prostate and breast cancer thus hampering growth of food tin and drink can market. Moreover, the inclination of manufacturers as well as customers towards new pouches and thin plastic packaging, hampers the growth of metal food tin and drink can market. Also, customers want packaging with features such as tins and cans to be used in the microwave, re-sealable packaging and also easy opening patterns. This has acted as the important restraining factors for the metal packaging container market.

Global Food tin and Drink cans Market: Segmentation

The Global food tin and drink cans market has been segmented as follows

Based on the material used

Steel tins and cans

Aluminum tins and cans

Tin Plate tins and cans

On basis of product type

3-Piece cans

2- Piece cans

Single drawn cans

Drawn and re-drawn cans (DRD)

Draw and wall ironing cans (DWI)

Based on the end use

Dairy products

Fruits & vegetables

Ready meals

Pet food

Fish and seafood

Others

On the basis of packaging types

Round tins and cans

Bowl tins and cans

Shaped tins and cans

Global Food tin and Drink cans Market: Segmentation overview

The majority of cans and tins used for food and beverage packaging all over the world are made up of steel. Aluminum cans are mostly preferred in beverage packaging mostly for carbonated drinks.

Global Food tin and Drink cans Market: Regional overview

Geographically, the food tins and drink cans market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among regions mentioned above, North America bags a significant share and it is expected to maintain as market leader during the forecast period as it provides a better freezing facility for the storage of food tins and drink cans. Asia’s Food and Beverages market shall experience an unprecedented growth taking half of the consumption by 2021 thus contributing to growth of global food tins and drinking can market. Overall, the global food tin and drink can market is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Food tin and Drink cans Market:Key players

Some predominant players identified across the globe are Crown Holdings, Cansmart, Silgan Containers LLC, Jamestrong Packaging, Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, Perennial Packaging Group Pty Ltd, Allstate Can Corporation, TinPak (Pvt) Ltd. and BALL CORPORATION.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, and applications.

