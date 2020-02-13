Driving Innovation: Global Document Management Software Market Demand and Opportunities 2018-2028

From file cabinets to file consolidation in digital format a paradigm shift

Technology has supported businesses in every aspect, from organizing and documentation to product enhancement. Manual documentation process is arduous and time consuming. This increases the chances of human error that can lead to damaged files or loss of files. Hence businesses typically automate this process using efficient document management software. It enables the user to access, store and modify documents in various formats, such as audio format, video format, PDFs etc. It also handles other tasks, for instance, distribution, archiving as well as creation of documents. It has enabled organizing of files in digital format thus supporting businesses in achieving effective documentation.

Time saving and enhancing productivity

Increasing demand for reduced cost of productivity coupled with time efficiency has resulted in the demand for efficient management of documents in order to gain easy and convenient access to these documents at any point in time during workflow. With growing volume of business documentation, the need to find the right document on time becomes highly critical. Document management software allows users to store files centrally that makes them easily accessible as needed. This saves time and at the same time enhances productivity and reduces costs. Routine file search and retrieval becomes convenient with this software, thus eliminating unnecessary interruptions in work and also prevents loss of information. Document management software saves hidden costs associated with business workflow, such as labor cost, costs associated with storage space, paper, misfiling and other operational expenses. All these aspects are contributing to the adoption of document management software across various industry verticals.

Cloud hosted DMS (Document Management Software) with infrastructure management services to provide huge opportunity for vendors

Cloud hosted document management software has huge demand potential. Many companies are preferring cloud hosted software to reduce their complexities and hardware maintenance costs. Companies prefer vendors who provide features such as cloud hostage and maintenance services. It becomes imperative for vendors to focus on these services and requirements of their customers. As the demand for document management software is increasing, vendors have a huge opportunity to increase their customer base by providing such features and facilities along with their software. This will also add value to their software, and will enable them to stay ahead in the competitive market.

Providing monthly basis discounts and subscriptions on multi users can assist vendors to increase their customer base

As number of startups is increasing every day, vendors have a huge opportunity to target those companies to sell their software. These companies may not be able to invest huge capital on this technology. However, favorable pricing plans and subscriptions can enable them to purchase document management software to regularize their business operations. Vendors can also offer various discounts based on the number of subscriptions.

Developing countries of Asia Pacific are witnessing a huge number of startups coming into the market. Being a price-sensitive market, customers may not adopt these technologies. Vendors of document management software have huge opportunities to expand their footprint in these countries by offering various discounts and pricing plans for monthly and quarterly subscriptions.

According to this research report, the global market for document management software is expected to grow at a high rate in the coming years. Sale of document management software is estimated to surpass US$ 11 Bn by end of the year of assessment (2028). Use of document management software in healthcare industry is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period

Healthcare industry involves high volumes of paper work and other operational activities. Adoption of document management software is high in this industry as it enables swift storage and access to saved documents. With respect to end use, sales of document management software in healthcare alone is expected to touch a value higher than US$ 3 Bn by end of forecast period (2028). The healthcare segment is projected to expand at a high value CAGR of 13.9% during 2018-2028.

