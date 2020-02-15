Driving Innovation: Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Demand and Opportunities 2018-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global market for Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics has experienced several changes in the last few years. This research report on the worldwide Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics market attempts to analyze these change and present a complete overview of this market. It provides important information and statistics of this market such as growth drivers, restraining factors, future prospects, and trends and opportunities.

The research report studies the global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics market on the basis of the qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of various market verticals. The regional markets for Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics has also been evaluated based on their performances during the period from 2018 to 2025.

AIS is a chronic condition characterized by the sudden loss of blood supply to a part of the brain, thus causing subsequent loss of neurological function. AIS is caused by thrombotic or embolic obstruction of the cerebral artery and is more common than hemorrhagic stroke. The global AIS therapeutics market is expected to register a low single digit market growth during the forecast period. The marginal growth rate is attributed to the lack of approved drugs in this area, the presence of alternative therapies, extensive use of generics, and unmet needs for anticoagulant reversal agents.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 2.11% during the period 2017-2025.

The global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.021 during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Roche

Sanofi

Biogen

Daiichi Sankyo

Pfizer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thrombolytic Therapeutics

Antihypertensive Therapeutics

Antiplatelet Therapeutics

Anticoagulants

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Diagnostic Centers

