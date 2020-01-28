Driving Innovation: Construction Industry Core Drill Market Demand and Opportunities 2019-2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Construction Industry Core Drill Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

A core drill is a drill specifically designed to remove a cylinder of material, much like a hole saw. The material left inside the drill bit is referred to as the core. Core drills used in metal are called annular cutters. Core drills used for concrete are generally called Diamond Core Drills and are water cooled. For drilling masonry, carbide core drills can be used.



Scope of the Report:

Urbanization continues to grow strongly. In 2015, approximately 54 per cent of the worlds population lived in urban areas. By 2050, the corresponding figure is expected to rise to 66 per cent of the worlds population. Urbanization is fastest in Africa and Asia, and is expected to gain 56 per cent (Africa) and 64 per cent (Asia) proportion of urban population by 2050. In 2015, the corresponding percentage for urban population was 40 (Africa) and 48 (Asia). In 2015, the most urban regions were Northern America (82 per cent), Latin America and the Caribbean (80 per cent) and Europe (74 per cent). Continued urbanization is expected across the globe over the coming decades.

Urbanization and the increasing need for mobility of people and goods drives demand for new investments in infrastructure construction, such as highways and subways and underground construction, especially in the emerging markets, where urbanization and population growth are strongest. In the developed countries and regions investments in infrastructure construction are also made to renovate and modernize the existing infrastructure. The concentration of people in urban areas and increasing land prices increases the need for demanding construction and tunneling applications in, for example, tunnels and bridges, underground parking halls or underground municipal water treatment facilities and oil storages that require specialized rock excavation and ground piling and underpinning. Moreover, construction and infrastructure investments increase the demand for minerals and rock material.

The worldwide market for Construction Industry Core Drill is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 1280 million US$ in 2024, from 920 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.



This report focuses on the Construction Industry Core Drill in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hilti

Husqvarna

Makita

Tyrolit

Robert Bosch Tool

Golz L.L.C.

Norton

Diamond Products

Milwaukee Tools

Atlas Corporation

Otto Baier

Chicago Pneumatic

Kor-It Diamond Tools

CS Unitec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

Wet Drill Bits

Dry Drill Bits

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electricians

Plumbers

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Construction Industry Core Drill product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Construction Industry Core Drill, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Construction Industry Core Drill in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Construction Industry Core Drill competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Construction Industry Core Drill breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

