Driver Assistance System Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2027

Driver Assistance System Market Analysis:

The global driver assistance system market is predicted to a have a striking growth at a stupendous 22.9% CAGR over the estimated years (2016-2027). Driver assistance or advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is a technology used for making cars travel safer by improving, adapting or automating some or all the tasks involved to operate a car. It helps to make the travel easier and comfortable and also at the same time increase road and car safety.

There are some systems that aid with driving and there are others that alert the driver regarding hazards or errors such as drowsiness detection and lane departure detection. Along with vehicle control, it can also help in secondary driving tasks namely obstacle detection, route planning and location finding.

There are plentiful factors that are propelling the growth of the driver assistance system market. Some of these factors according to the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include increasing government initiatives to make Driver Assistance System Market a mandate to reduce road accidents, increasing use in small cars, increasing technological innovation, growing initiatives for self-driving cars and vehicle automation, growing road safety awareness, boost in consumers purchasing power and demand for advanced solutions for convenient driving. On the contrary, technical challenges and increasing software failure incidences and soaring installation as well as maintenance cost are factors that may hamper the growth of the driver assistance system market over the estimated years.

Major Key Players:

Leading players profiled in the driver assistance system market include Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Inc. (the U.S.), Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co. (Germany), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Gentex Corporation (the U.S.), Delphi Automotive Plc. (the U.K.) and others.

April 2019- ZF has unveiled its ZF coPILOT, which is an intelligent ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), specially designed for enhancing driving comfort opportunities and safety. Using AI and built with a comprehensive sensor set, cars using coPILOT will be capable of performing numerous automated driving functions, particularly on freeways. Besides, it can be operated through voice command as well as has been designed for monitoring the driver, sense vehicle handling, recognize traffic conditions and help in pre-empting hazardous situations with the help of active control intervention as per the company.

Market Segmentation:

MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the driver assistance system market on the basis of type and technology.

Based on type, it is segmented into GPS navigation system, adaptive front lighting, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), night vision, blind spot detection (BSD) system, drowsiness monitoring system, park assist, lane departure warning (LDW) system and adaptive cruise control (ACC). Of these, adaptive cruise control (ACC) will have the largest share in the market over the predicted years.

Based on technology, the driver assistance system market is segmented into RADAR sensors, image sensors, ultrasonic sensors and others. Of these, the RADAR sensors will dominate the market over the predicted years owing to its increased use in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles and increasing trend of such vehicles.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the driver assistance system market covers latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, Rest of the World, North America and Asia Pacific. Of these, APAC will reign the market over the predicted years. This is due to growing production of vehicles in developing economies of China and India coupled with burgeoning need for luxury cars owing to improving lifestyle of people in this region.

The other factors include increase in the use of passenger cars having advanced driver assistance systems, shift in consumers’ preference to the design and exterior of a car from mileage achieved, hugely expanding manufacturing industry, increased industrialization and increase in population. In Europe, the driver assistance system market is anticipated to expand significantly due to the existence of a massive pool of luxury vehicle manufacturers here. The driver assistance system market in North America is predicted to have a noteworthy expansion over the predicted years owing to the region’s stringent vehicle and passenger safety regulations and growing need for cars that are technologically advanced.

