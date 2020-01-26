Drive high CAGR by Global Corn Oil Market Along with Top Key Players | ACH, ConAgra Foods, Elburg Global, ADVOC, Savola Group and more..

2019-2025 Corn Oil Market Report with Depth Analysis

Corn oil (maize oil) is oil extracted from the germ of corn (maize). Its main use is in cooking, where its high smoke point makes refined corn oil a valuable frying oil. It is also a key ingredient in some margarines. Usually, corn oil is produced as a co-product of corn starch. Consequently, corn oil is generally less expensive than most other types of vegetable oils.

Scope of the Report:

Regionally, the production areas of corn oil are mostly corn production areas. The global major corn production zones: USA, China, Brazil, and EU, are also the major production areas of corn oil. USA is the biggest production base of corn and corn oil, followed by China and EU. Large amount of corn oil is produced as co-product of corn starch and ethanol. Also, large amount of corn oil is exported from USA to the Middle East, where is one of the major corn oil consumption regions. Leading players in USA is ACH, the brand of which Mazola, also takes a leading share in Middle East market.

The Key Manufacturers of Corn Oil Market Covered In This Report:

ACH, ConAgra Foods, Elburg Global, ADVOC, Savola Group, Cairo Oil and Soap, Federated Group, TRIÂNGULO ALIMENTOS, SAPORITO FOODS, J.M. Smucker, FELDA, NutriAsia, Lam Soon, N.K. Proteins, CHS, ADM, Sunora Foods, Henry Lamotte, Yonca Gida, Cargill, Taj Agro International, Xiwang Group, Shandong Sanxing Group, COFCO Group, Yingma, Changsheng Group

Market size by Product

Bulk Product

Bottled Product

Market size by End User

Salad or Cooking Oils

Margarine

Baking or Frying Fats

Inedible Products

Others

Corn Oil Market report also splits the market by region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The major raw material of corn oil is corn germ, which is extracted from corn grain. The price of coin oil fluctuates with the market demand instead of corn germ price. As the capacity of corn oil grows rapidly in recent years, the price of corn oil has also been trending down generally, except a little lift in 2015. It is estimated that the price of corn oil would still going down slightly in the coming years.

The global Corn Oil market is valued at 6820 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 6960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Corn Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corn Oil are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



