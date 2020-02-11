Dripline Market Trends and Segments 2019-2025

“The Latest Research Report Global Dripline Market Research Report 2019 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Researchmoz.US”

Dripline is a form of irrigation that saves water and fertilizer by allowing water to drip slowly to the roots of many different plants, either onto the soil surface or directly onto the root zone, through a network of valves, pipes, tubing, and emitters. It is done through narrow tubes that deliver water directly to the base of the plant. It is chosen instead of surface irrigation for various reasons, often including concern about minimizing evaporation.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Dripline in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The price of Dripline differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Dripline quality from different companies.

The global Dripline market is valued at 2030 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dripline volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dripline market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NaanDanJain Irrigation

Toro

Rain Bird

Dayu Water Group Co., Ltd

Rivulis Irrigation

Netafim

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PC Dripline

Non-PC Dripline

Segment by Application

Farms

Commercial Greenhouses

Residential Gardeners

Others

