Drinking Water Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Drinking Water Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Drinking Water Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Drinking Water market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Nestle
Danone
Fiji
Coca Cola
Roxane
Pepsico
Gerolsteiner
Ferrarelle
VOSS
Hildon
Icelandic Glacial
Penta
Mountain Valley Spring Water
Suntory
AJE Group
Ty Nant
Master Kong
Nongfu Spring
Wahaha
Cestbon
Evergrand Spring
5100 Tibet Spring
Ganten
Blue Sword
Kunlun Mountain
Quanyangquan
Laoshan Water
Dinghu Spring
Watsons
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Bottle Size: < 0.7L
Bottle Size: 0.7-1.5L
Bottle Size: 1.5-5L
Bottle Size: >5L
By End-User / Application
Artesian Water
Distilled Water
Mineral Water
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
….
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Nestle
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Danone
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Fiji
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Coca Cola
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Roxane
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Pepsico
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Gerolsteiner
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Ferrarelle
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 VOSS
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Hildon
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Icelandic Glacial
12.12 Penta
12.13 Mountain Valley Spring Water
12.14 Suntory
12.15 AJE Group
12.16 Ty Nant
12.17 Master Kong
12.18 Nongfu Spring
12.19 Wahaha
12.20 Cestbon
12.21 Evergrand Spring
12.22 5100 Tibet Spring
12.23 Ganten
12.24 Blue Sword
12.25 Kunlun Mountain
12.26 Quanyangquan
12.27 Laoshan Water
12.28 Dinghu Spring
12.29 Watsons
