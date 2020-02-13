Drinking Milk Products in India In Market Trends, Segmentation, Analysis Forecast Report 2023

Drinking Milk Products in India – 2018

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Drinking Milk Products in India – 2018” research report to its database

Description :

Drinking milk products continued to record double-digit current value growth in 2018, with sales primarily driven by a strong performance from fresh milk, which accounts for the vast majority of sales. Rising demand is a direct result of increased daily consumption. Considered a very important part of the daily diet in India, fresh milk is also witnessing a rise in sales as a result of increasing health awareness, with many consumers shifting from carbonated drinks or drinks with a high amount o…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Request For sample Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011812-drinking-milk-products-in-india

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Click Here For Complete Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1011812-drinking-milk-products-in-india

Table Of Content

Headlines

Prospects

Drinking Milk Products Continues To Record Strong Growth

Flavoured Milk Drinks the Best Performing Category

Demand for Premium Milk Is Also on the Rise

Competitive Landscape

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Continues To Gain Share

Strength of Dairy Cooperatives Continues To Shape the Indian Dairy Industry

Indian Dairy Industry Appears To Be A Cash Cow for Private Equity Players and Private Milk Producers

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2014-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 Distribution of Drinking Milk Products by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Strong Double-digit Growth for Packaged Food

Smaller Pack Sizes Become Increasingly Popular Due To Healthy Living

Competition Intensifies As Manufacturers Fight To Retain Or Gain Share

Modern Grocery Retailers Slowly Gaining Share From Traditional Grocery Retailers

Significant Opportunities for Packaged Food in the Forecast Period

Foodservice

Sales To Foodservice

Consumer Foodservice

Health and Wellness Influences Consumer Foodservice in Urban Regions

Affordability Coupled With Desire for Experience Drives Consumer Foodservice

Retailers and Consumer Foodservice Operators Explore and Enter Each Other’s Space

Category Data

Table 12 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 13 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 14 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Market Data

Table 16 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 17 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 18 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 19 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 20 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 24 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 25 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Continued …

About Us:

“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)