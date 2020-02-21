Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Industry

New Study On "2018-2025 Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast"

This report studies the global market size of Drinkable Peanut Powder in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Drinkable Peanut Powder in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Drinkable Peanut Powder market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Drinkable peanut powder is a product that is prepared by crushing roasted peanuts, in order to remove natural oils. The remaining particles are then grounded into fine powder that contains 85% less fat and 50% fewer calories in comparison to regular peanut butter. Consumers prefer plant-based proteins over animal-based proteins. Demand for healthy beverages is significantly high, especially for drinkable peanut powder products. This is attributed to high protein content and health benefits that drinkable peanut powder products offer. Thus, food manufacturers are developing peanut powder-based beverages that are rich in protein and low in fat content with fewer calories. Governments of various countries support production of organic, natural, and non-GMO foods and beverages. The inclination of consumers towards nutritious and functional foods and beverages has created a positive platform for drinkable peanut powder, due to its plant-based natural protein content.

Factors such as increasing demand for beverages, nutritious products, and plant-based proteins coupled with increasing health consciousness and awareness among consumers, and increasing production and consumption of peanuts and peanuts-based products are expected to drive growth of the global drinkable peanut powder market. Additionally, increasing penetration of retail and online by major retailers and are expected to fuel the overall growth of the global drinkable peanut powder market.

In 2017, the global Drinkable Peanut Powder market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Drinkable Peanut Powder market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Drinkable Peanut Powder include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Drinkable Peanut Powder include

The J.M. Smucker

Golden Peanut And Tree Nuts

Santa Cruz

Bell Research

Peanut Butter

The Tru-Nut

Sukrin

Protein Plus

BetterBody Foods

Nutrinity Foundation

Market Size Split by Type

Soluble (Powder)

Insoluble (Particle)

Market Size Split by Application

Super Market & Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Online Retailing

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Drinkable Peanut Powder market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Drinkable Peanut Powder market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Drinkable Peanut Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drinkable Peanut Powder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Drinkable Peanut Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drinkable Peanut Powder Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Soluble (Powder)

1.4.3 Insoluble (Particle)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Super Market & Hypermarket

1.5.3 Departmental Stores

1.5.4 Online Retailing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Size

2.1.1 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Drinkable Peanut Powder Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Drinkable Peanut Powder Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Drinkable Peanut Powder Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Drinkable Peanut Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Drinkable Peanut Powder Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Drinkable Peanut Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Drinkable Peanut Powder Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Drinkable Peanut Powder Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drinkable Peanut Powder Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Sales by Type

4.2 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue by Type

4.3 Drinkable Peanut Powder Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

6.1 North America Drinkable Peanut Powder by Countries

6.1.1 North America Drinkable Peanut Powder Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Drinkable Peanut Powder by Type

6.3 North America Drinkable Peanut Powder by Application

6.4 North America Drinkable Peanut Powder by Company

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Drinkable Peanut Powder by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Drinkable Peanut Powder Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Drinkable Peanut Powder by Type

7.3 Europe Drinkable Peanut Powder by Application

7.4 Europe Drinkable Peanut Powder by Company

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Drinkable Peanut Powder by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Drinkable Peanut Powder Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Drinkable Peanut Powder by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Drinkable Peanut Powder by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Drinkable Peanut Powder by Company

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Drinkable Peanut Powder by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Drinkable Peanut Powder Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Drinkable Peanut Powder by Type

9.3 Central & South America Drinkable Peanut Powder by Application

9.4 Central & South America Drinkable Peanut Powder by Company

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Drinkable Peanut Powder by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Drinkable Peanut Powder Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Drinkable Peanut Powder by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Drinkable Peanut Powder by Application

10.4 Middle East and Africa Drinkable Peanut Powder by Company

11 Company Profiles

11.1 The J.M. Smucker

11.1.1 The J.M. Smucker Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Drinkable Peanut Powder

11.1.4 Drinkable Peanut Powder Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Golden Peanut And Tree Nuts

11.2.1 Golden Peanut And Tree Nuts Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Drinkable Peanut Powder

11.2.4 Drinkable Peanut Powder Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Santa Cruz

11.3.1 Santa Cruz Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Drinkable Peanut Powder

11.3.4 Drinkable Peanut Powder Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Bell Research

11.4.1 Bell Research Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Drinkable Peanut Powder

11.4.4 Drinkable Peanut Powder Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Peanut Butter

11.5.1 Peanut Butter Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Drinkable Peanut Powder

11.5.4 Drinkable Peanut Powder Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 The Tru-Nut

11.6.1 The Tru-Nut Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Drinkable Peanut Powder

11.6.4 Drinkable Peanut Powder Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Sukrin

11.7.1 Sukrin Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Drinkable Peanut Powder

11.7.4 Drinkable Peanut Powder Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Protein Plus

11.8.1 Protein Plus Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Drinkable Peanut Powder

11.8.4 Drinkable Peanut Powder Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 BetterBody Foods

11.9.1 BetterBody Foods Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Drinkable Peanut Powder

11.9.4 Drinkable Peanut Powder Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Nutrinity Foundation

11.10.1 Nutrinity Foundation Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Drinkable Peanut Powder

11.10.4 Drinkable Peanut Powder Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

