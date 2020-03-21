Drilling Fluids Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Industry Key Features, Drivers, Competitive Landscape, Future Growth and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Drilling fluid is the mixture of water, oil caly, & various chemicals. Drilling fluid is also called as drilling mud. Drillling Fluids plays a crucial role in oil and gas exploration activities. While drilling it perform varioys functions such as mud cools the drill bit and lubricate its teeth, it carries the drill cutting to surface and eliminate the drillpipe stuck problem. Mud maintain the hydrostatic pressure to prevent formation fluids from entering into the well bore. New oil reserves discoveries across the globe and increasing shale gas activities in U.S. driving the growth of the market.

Recently, US Geological Survey Agency estimated that, the Bossier and Haynesville Formations, on and offshore along with the U.S. Gulf Coast contains 4 billion barrels of oil, 304.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, and 1.9 billion barrels of natural gas liquids. Hence, in the coming years, shale gas drilling in the U.S. is increase significantly, which ultimately increases the demand of drilling fluids. However, stringent government regulations for drilling operations may hamper the growth of the market.

Global Key Players:

Newpark Resources Inc.

National Oilwell Varco.

Scomi Group Bhd

TETRA Technologies, Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Inc

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.

GEO Drilling Fluids, Inc.

Anchor Drilling Fluids USA, Inc.

Market Research Analysis

Based on type, water based drilling fluid accounted for the largest market share of 55.90% in 2016, with a market value of USD 4,706.6 Million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period. Water-based fluids (WBF) are the most commonly used drilling fluid systems. This fluid system is less expensive, requires less chemical treatment before disposal, and their eco-friendly properties are anticipated to fuel the demand of water based fluids during the forecast period. Oil based fluid was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 2,248.0 Million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.66%. In oil based fluids, oil is in continuous phase. Oil-based muds are better for greater depths or in directional or horizontal drilling, which place greater stress on the drilling apparatus.

Based on application, onshore accounted for the largest market share of 69.40% in 2016, with a market value of USD 5,843.2 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period. Offshore was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 2,576.4 Million in 2016; it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.53%.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global drilling fluids market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Latin America Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Drilling Fluids market by its concrete type, application, end-use and region.

Drilling Fluids Market, By Type

Water Based Drilling Fluid

Oil-Based Drilling Fluid

Synthetic Based Drilling Fluid

Drilling Fluids Market, By Application

Onshore

Offshore

