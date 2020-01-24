Drilling Equipment Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends, Future Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Drilling Equipment Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Drilling Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Drilling Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In this report, we analyze the Drilling Equipment industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2019-2024.

At the same time, we classify different Drilling Equipment based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the Drilling Equipment industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Key players in global Drilling Equipment market include:

Atlas Copco

Bessac – Tunnels & Microtunnels

Hitachi Zosen

Sandvik Construction

SANYHE International Holdings

Herrenknecht AG

Akkerman

Astec Industries

China Railway Engineering Corporatio

China Communications Construction Company

DH Mining System (dhms)

Furukawa Rock Drill

GHH Mining Machines

IHI

Market segmentation, by product types:

Drill Bits

Drill Collars

Drilling Jars

Drilling Motors

Drilling Tubulars

Drill Swivels

Drill Reamers and Stabilizers

Mechanical Thrusters

Shock Tools

Market segmentation, by applications:

Onshore

Offshore

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Stakeholders

Drilling Equipment Manufacturers

Drilling Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Drilling Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Industry Overview of Drilling Equipment

1.1 Brief Introduction of Drilling Equipment

1.1.1 Definition of Drilling Equipment

1.1.2 Development of Drilling Equipment Industry

1.2 Classification of Drilling Equipment

1.3 Status of Drilling Equipment Industry

1.3.1 Industry Overview of Drilling Equipment

1.3.2 Global Major Regions Status of Drilling Equipment

2 Industry Chain Analysis of Drilling Equipment

2.1 Supply Chain Relationship Analysis of Drilling Equipment

2.2 Upstream Major Raw Materials and Price Analysis of Drilling Equipment

2.3 Downstream Applications of Drilling Equipment

3 Manufacturing Technology of Drilling Equipment

3.1 Development of Drilling Equipment Manufacturing Technology

3.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Drilling Equipment

3.3 Trends of Drilling Equipment Manufacturing Technology

4 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Drilling Equipment

4.1 Atlas Copco

4.1.1 Company Profile

4.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.1.4 Contact Information

4.2 Bessac – Tunnels & Microtunnels

4.2.1 Company Profile

4.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.2.4 Contact Information

4.3 Hitachi Zosen

4.3.1 Company Profile

4.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.3.4 Contact Information

4.4 Sandvik Construction

4.4.1 Company Profile

4.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.4.4 Contact Information

4.5 SANYHE International Holdings

4.5.1 Company Profile

4.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.5.4 Contact Information

4.6 Herrenknecht AG

4.6.1 Company Profile

4.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.6.4 Contact Information

4.7 Akkerman

4.7.1 Company Profile

4.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.7.4 Contact Information

Continued….

