Drilling Data Management Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2025

The drilling process is one of the most crucial links in not only the upstream segment but the entire oil and gas value chain. Once the presence of a perceived commercial hydrocarbon reservoir is established by the surveying and analysis of the geophysical data, the actual drilling process takes place.

Crude oil well operators have recently shifted their focus from maximizing production to enhancing the life of the field and reducing operational costs. The rise in operational costs has forced the global oil and gas producers to focus their attention on the optimization of resources. Benefits such as improvements in drilling accuracy and safety, reduction in the non-productive time, improvements in the real-time decision-making process, and predictive maintenance scheduling have compelled oil well operators to use data capturing and analytics to bring about efficiency in their oil and gas data managementsystems.

Due to the presence of a number of oil and gas companies, this market appears fragmented. Since the market has a huge growth potential, vendors constantly compete with each other to gain better shares of the market. This market analysis also predicts that drilling data management systems will face an investment crunch in the near future and provides a list of solutions to survive the downturn.

In 2018, the global Drilling Data Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Drilling Data Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drilling Data Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Honeywell

IBM

National Oilwell Varco

Oracle

Pason Systems

Schlumberger

EMC

SAP

SAS

Accenture

Capgemini

WIPRO

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil Industry

Gas Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

