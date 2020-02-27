Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Size Expected to Surpass 7.5% CAGR By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast To 2023

Drilling and completion fluids industry is expected to have a huge number of advancements over the forecast period owing to continuous developments in end-use industry coupled with growing demand for crude oil. The market is also expected to have high expansion activities by multinationals and well-established companies. Global drilling and completion fluids market is expected to expand at a 7.5% CAGR during 2018 to 2023.

The benefits provided by drilling and controlling fluids such as controlling pressure and transmittal of data are the key drivers of the demand for the market. The increased discovery activities globally have spurred the expansion of the drilling and controlling fluids market. Moreover, the escalated need for a strategic and a well-maintained drilling fluid system is projected to provide significant opportunities for the market for drilling and completion fluids in the upcoming years.

Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Segments Analysis:

The global drilling and completion fluids market has been segmented based on type and well type and region.

On the basis of well type, the market is further classified as land and offshore.

On the basis of type, the industry has been segmented as oil-based, water-based, synthetic-based, foam and other fluids.

Base on region, the Drilling and Completion Fluids Market covers its growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis

The launch of new technology has enhanced the growth potential of the market. Substantial cutbacks in administrative finances are bringing further development to the market. The market trends hint at favorable development of the products that can bring in novelty to the product range and address the customer need better. The presence of a productive entity is expected to generate more sales or superior margins compared to its market rivals. The market shows potential for demonstrating a greater comparative or differential value. The development of a strong value chain is moreover motivating the expansion of the market. The market players find themselves in a useful position with the ability to manage the pace of change.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players of global Drilling And Completion Fluids Market are Halliburton (U.S.), Schlumberger (U.S.), Newpark Resources Inc. (U.S.), Stellar Drilling Fluids LLC (U.S.), Weatherford international plc. (U.S.), China oilfield services Ltd. (China), and M-I Swaco (U.S.). AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), National Oilwell Varco (U.S.), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) and, Scomi Group (Malaysia)

Industry Updates:

Jan 2019 BHGE’s OFS segment has recently signed a four-year contract to offer drill bits, drilling services, drilling and completion fluids, completion and cementing solutions to an important customer in Colombia. BHGE will support major drilling campaigns through this deal while developing new technology in partnership with the customer and support conventional operations.

