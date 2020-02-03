Dried Vegetables Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Dried Vegetables Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dried Vegetables Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the products included in the new survey are vegetables that are dried in whole, cut, sliced, broken or powdered form. Those studied are dried mainly through artificial dehydration processes (such as hot-air-dried or freeze-dried), rather than being sun- or field-dried.
The Dried Vegetables market is very fragmented; the revenue of top twenty manufacturers only accounts about 12% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.
Olam is the largest sales manufacturer, its sales revenue of global market exceeds 4.41% in 2016.The next is Sensient and Jain Irrigation Systems.
The global Dried Vegetables market is valued at 8210 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 20600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dried Vegetables market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Dried Vegetables in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dried Vegetables in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Dried Vegetables market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dried Vegetables market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Olam
Sensient
Jain Irrigation Systems
Eurocebollas
Silva International
Jaworski
Dingneng
Feida
Rosun Dehydration
Dingfang
Steinicke
Natural Dehydrated Vegetables
Mercer Foods
Kanghua
Zhongli
Fuqiang
Maharaja Dehydration
Garlico Industries
BCFoods
Richfield
Market size by Product
Freeze Dried Vegetables
Air Dried Vegetables
Market size by End User
Snacks
Ingredients
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Continued….
