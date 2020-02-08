Dried Fruits Market Study Offering Deep Insight Related to Growth Trends until 2026

Dried fruits Market: Introduction

Dried fruits are defined as fruits from which water content is removed naturally or artificially. Dried fruits find its ample application in processed foods for promoting good health and rich taste. Dried fruits are generally blended with other protein-rich foods to provide various processed food including baked goods, beverages, ready meals, confectionary and others. Dried fruits are consumed in various forms such as slices and granulates, powder and whole dried fruits. Due to its exotic taste, dried fruits also find remunerative applications in the soups and ready meals, along with other processed foods. Dried fruits are a highly nutritious substance, which enables its abundant industrial and domestic application during the forecast period.

Dried fruits: Market Outlook

The demand for fibrous foods such as dried fruits in China and Japan is expected to increase during the latter years of the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the launch of new products with natural ingredients. In Asia Pacific, dried fruits are the most preferred flavorant.

Intensive Growth of the Raisins Segment

Among the fruit type segments of the dried fruits market, the raisins segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of around 5.6%, owing to increased utilization in the processed and baked foods by the food processors and consumers due to increased imports and exports seedless dried fruits such as natural and golden seedless fruits in the recent years. However, the tropical and exotic dried fruits segment had the highest market share.

Increasing Popularity of Dried Fruits as Snacks for the Health Concerned Generation

Healthy eating has come up as a driving factor in the food market across all sectors. The dried fruits market is driven by the ‘let’s eat healthy’ trend, as dried fruits are considered to be highly nutritious and healthy snacks. There has been an increase in the use of dried fruits as a regular snack to be had in between meals, especially from the working population.

Factors like changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits among consumers are leading to an increase in the demand for healthy snacks to cover their dietary requirements. Dried fruits are natural and rich in vitamins, fiber, and minerals, thus, are becoming a popular choice.

Rising Demand for Dried Fruits from Food Manufacturers such as Bakery and Confectionery

There is an increased demand for dried fruits from various bakery and confectionary industries, in order to enhance the flavor as well as seasoning of the products. The increasing demand for dried fruits from the dairy industry has also boosted the demand in the global market.

Consumer Preference for Convenience Packaging and Easy-to-Use Products

Dried fruits are easily available through wider market penetration with various retail formats. The ease of access across the world drives consumers towards having dried fruits. Dried fruits are small and easy to carry; the use of convenience packaging for dried fruits is also known to increase the demand among consumers. Dried fruits are low in moisture content, thus, have a longer lifespan as compared to fresh fruits. As such, they are preferred by consumer, especially while traveling for long durations.

Increasing Demand for Dried Fruits from Sports Players as an Energy Supplement

Dried fruits are full of nutrients and energy. Dried fruits are rich in minerals vitamins as well, and are added to tonics, snacks, and energy supplements. Dried fruits are high in calories and sugar content, and hence, are great energy boosters.

Dried fruits are gaining popularity among sports players, mountaineers, campers, etc., as energy-boosters to gain instant energy. Athletes are shifting to the use of dried fruits as an energy source instead of artificial sweeteners due to rising health concerns.

Consumer Shift Towards Organic Dried Fruit Products

The use of chemicals is one restraining factor for the dried fruits market. The increasing ‘move to organic’ trend is largely affecting various industries in the food and beverage sectors. Thus, organically producing dried fruits with the least use of chemicals while launching new dried fruit products and making consumers aware about the same with proper labelling and advertisements can boost the dried fruits market.