Dravet Syndrome Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Dravet syndrome is a form of severe myoclonic epilepsy that occurs in infants during their first year of age. If left untreated, it can be associated with other types of seizures, and status epilepticus. Children having Dravet syndrome are generally observed with poor cognitive skills and hyperactivity.

It severely affects the person’s quality of life and around 10-20% of the patient are estimated to die due to the condition. Absence seizures, tonic-clonic seizures, atonic seizures, and myoclonic seizures are some other types of seizure associated with Dravet syndrome.

Zogenix Inc. is in the process of developing ZX008 as a serotonin receptor agonist for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is also in the process of developing OV 935, a CH24H inhibitor, for the management of this medical condition. Insys Therapeutics Inc., and SAGE Therapeutics Inc. are some other major players having pipeline drugs for Dravet syndrome.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

