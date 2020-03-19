Dravet syndrome Market Is Expected To Witness Rapid Growth In The Forthcoming Period

Market Highlights:

Dravet syndrome is a severe form of the epileptic disorder that initiates in the first year of an otherwise healthy infant. Around 85% of children with Dravet syndrome develop myoclonic seizures between 1-5 years.

Many factors such as the development of new drugs and therapies, rising R&D expenditure, unmet medical needs, increasing government assistance, rising healthcare expenditure in the developed countries, improving regulatory framework, increasing adoption rate, and rising funding and reimbursement policies are propelling the growth of the global Dravet syndrome market.

However, side effects of drugs and other therapeutic agents, lack of awareness in the developing countries, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market over the review period.

It is estimated that the Dravet syndrome market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the global Dravet syndrome market are Biocodex, Biscayne Neurotherapeutics, Cyberonics, Inc., Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals, plc, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC., OPKO Health Inc., Ovid Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, Sage Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Thermo Fisher Life Technologies, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Zogenix, Inc, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the Dravet syndrome market owing to the presence of a large number of leading market players, rising development of new drugs, and high healthcare expenditure. Various U.S.-based pharmaceutical companies such as Zogenix, Inc., Insys Therapeutics, Inc., and OPKO Health, Inc. are continuously putting efforts to come up with novel drugs to control Dravet syndrome and related complications.

Europe holds the second position in the Dravet syndrome market. It is expected that the support provided by the government authorities for research & development and initiatives taken to improve the reimbursement policies in healthcare is likely to drive the European market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing Dravet syndrome market owing to a huge patient pool and developing healthcare technology. Healthcare expenditure is also improving in various Asia Pacific countries. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in the years 2015-2016, the total health expenditure in Australia was USD 170.4 billion, which is recorded to be 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014-2015.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to lack of technical knowledge and poor medical facilities.

Segmentation:

The global Dravet syndrome market is segmented on the basis of the type of seizures, diagnosis, treatment & management, and end-user.

On the basis of the type of seizures, the market is classified as myoclonic seizures, atonic seizures, partial seizures, absence seizures, tonic clonic seizures, photosensitive seizures, and others.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is classified as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), electroencephalography (EEG), SCN1A testing, and others.

On the basis of the treatment & management, the market is classified as seizure medications, ketogenic diet, vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), and others. The seizure medications segment is further classified into clobazam, stiripentol, sodium valproate, and others.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others.

Intended Audience:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Government Research Institute

Academic Institutes and Universities

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

To Be Continued…

