Drainage Projects /Works Market Report with Dynamic Stakeholders and Fundamental Growth Statistics

This report studies the Drainage Projects/Works market in Singapore, the market mainly covers Sanitation, Flood/Stormwater Management, Water Catchment and Industrial Wastewater Treatment.

The drainage projects mainly include sanitation, flood/stormwater management, water Catchment and industrial wastewater treatment project. In 2016, the flood/stormwater management segment occupied the largest market share of 44.25%, with sanitation segment occupied 33.54% of the market.

The drainage projects industry market is low concentrated as the technology of drainage projects is relatively matures. And some enterprises, like Koh Brothers, Koon and Ley Choon etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their drainage projects and related services. Nowadays, more and more competitors from other Asia countries are trying to seize the Singapore drainage projects market and some of them are performing well than the local companies.

Following are the key players covered in this Drainage Projects /Works Market research report: Koh Brothers, Koon, Ley Choon, Shanghai tunnel engineering co (singapore) pte ltd, OKP, Chan & Chan Engineering Pte Ltd, Shingda Group, ZÃ¼BLIN, Sam Lain Equipment Services Pte Ltd, Chye Joo Construction Pte Ltd, Nishimatsu, Samwoh, Hock Lian Seng,.

Drainage Projects /Works Market by Applications:

Sanitation

Flood/Stormwater Management

Water Catchment

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drainage Projects /Works:

>History Year: 2014-2018

>Base Year: 2018

>Estimated Year: 2019

>Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

