Drain Sponges Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2017-2027

Increasing Prevalence of Wounds and Rising Number of Accidental and Trauma Cases Propel the Demand for Wound Care Management

The increasing geriatric population, rising number of accidental and trauma cases, increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds are propelling the demand for wound care management over the last decade. The wound care management market contributes a significant share to the healthcare market as it comprises wound care products such as sponges, bandages, and relevant services. Drain sponges are designed for the use with PICC lines, intravenous lines, drain tubes and other in-dwelling devices. Drain sponges also help to secure and protect the site of tubing insertion.

Drain Sponges are Effective in Reduction of Fluid Pooling and Establish Drier Wound Site

Drain sponges are generally used to absorb the liquid from the chronic and acute wounds. Drain sponges are also used to remove the unwanted liquefied matter. They are available in various sizes and ply. The absorption capacity totally depends on the size and ply of the drain sponge—the greater the ply, the more the absorbability. Drain sponges are used in various applications such as packing or as drainage conduits in wound care management. They are applied to the areas such as nasal or sinus packing, abscesses, boils, fistulas and tunneling wounds. Drain sponges come with types viz. woven and non-woven. Drain sponges have some additional features over conventional sponges such as high durability, low linting, fast wicking, and enhanced viscosity.

Drain Sponges Market Assessment by Material

Factors Driving Drain Sponges

The global drain sponges market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Drain sponges are beneficial over conventional sponges due to specifications such as high absorbency, low-linting capacity, and fast wicking of wound beds, which is anticipated to boost the demand for drain sponges and propel the growth of the global drain sponges market. The increasing geriatric population, sustainable demand for first aid products, higher rate of procurement by medical service providers are also anticipated to boost the demand for advanced drain sponges and drive the growth of the global drain sponges market. The increasing technological advancements in drain sponges are also expected to propel the demand for drain sponges over the forecast period. The increasing development of medical infrastructure and facilities in the developing economies is also expected to drive the demand and bolster the growth of the global drain sponges market over a long run.

However, less awareness about the advanced drain sponges over conventional sponges, may hinder the demand for drain sponges and restrain the market growth over the forecast period. The higher cost of drain sponges and the shortfall in poorly developed countries may also restrain the growth of the global drain sponges market.

Availability of Various Drain Sponges and Increasing Demand for Drain Sponges in Hospitals and Clinics

The market has been covered by the various types of drain sponges made of different types of materials such as cotton, rayon, polyester, poly blend and others. The cotton and poly blend segments collectively hold a large revenue share. This is due to higher demand for drain sponges made from cotton and poly blend for various applications. Moreover, the increasing adoption of drain sponges made by other materials, such as rayon and polyester, for draining applications is also anticipated to contribute a significant share to the market over the long run.

Hospitals and clinics pose a strong position in the market due to increasing demand for drain sponges to cater the rising incidences of surgeries and accidental cases. These end users share a significant portion of revenue share in the overall market. However, continuing growth of ambulatory surgical centers and emergency service centers will also register remarkable growth opportunities for the drain sponges market.

Regional Outlook

North America has contributed a leading share in terms of revenue to the global drain sponges market due to developed medical infrastructure and availability of advanced drain sponges in the region. Followed by North America, Europe has also registered a significant growth in the global drain sponges market. Asia Pacific is expected to show a robust growth over a forecast period due to rapidly developing medical facilities and services in the region. Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage in the global drain sponges market and are expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global drain sponges market are Covidien, McKesson, Medline Industries, Inc., ReliaMed, Cardinal Health, Derma Sciences Inc., Dukal, Dynarex, Invacare Supply Group, Amd Ritmed Inc., Hopkins Medical Products, Stericycle, Vitality Medical, Derma Sciences Inc., and Hartmann USA, Inc. Majority of drain sponges are used at hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. However, drain sponges offer a global opportunities to its manufacturers owing to various ongoing consolidation activities in the market, such as collaborations and partnership among the key market players.