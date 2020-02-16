Dozer Market – Key players operating in the market are Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science &Technology Co., Ltd., and Shantui Construction Machinery co.,Ltd

Key players operating in the dozer market are Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science &Technology Co., Ltd., Shantui Construction Machinery co.,Ltd., CNH Industrial N.V., Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd, Komatsu Ltd, and Caterpillar.

In the construction industry, ripper-dozers are utilized to carry out various activities such as land clearing, dozing and scrap handling, and towing other pieces of construction equipment. Based on application, dozers are classified as crawler bulldozer and wheel bulldozer, which are equipped with different types of blades such as U blade, S blade, and SU blade.

High rate of adoption of technologically advanced equipment in the construction industry, in order to enhance the quality of the work, carry out precise work with less human interference, and handle complex projects, is anticipated to fuel the demand for dozers during the forecast period. Significant investment in development of rail infrastructure, highway construction, real-estate, and metro rail projects along with government initiatives for housing schemes in developed countries are likely to propel the dozer market during the forecast period. Low unemployment rate, rise in disposable income, competitive construction rates, corporate relocations, expansion of e-commerce, and increase in number of warehouses, distribution centers, and other commercial properties are likely to boost the construction industry in developed countries, which in turn is anticipated to drive the dozer market during the forecast period.

The dozer market can be segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the dozer market can be classified into crawler bulldozer, wheel bulldozer, and others. Wheel bulldozers are larger than crawler bulldozers, they are generate less noise, and are mostly utilized for diverse construction applications. Wheel bulldozers are easy to maneuver, are equipped with the heavy tires, and offer higher fuel efficiency as compared to that by crawler bulldozers. Consequently, demand for wheel bulldozers is likely to remain high during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the dozer market can be categorized into construction, mining, and others. Robust demand for housing coupled with financial stability, significant amount of investment by government bodies in countries such as India, China, and those in GCC for infrastructure development, and active participation by the private sector in various commercial projects are likely to propel the construction segment of the dozer market during the forecast period. Significant investment in development of infrastructure, which includes metro system, transport sector, and the upcoming FIFA World Cup, in the Middle East are expected to drive the construction segment during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the dozer market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Rapid industrialization, mega infrastructure projects, and expansion of economies in Asia Pacific are anticipated to drive the construction industry in the region, which in turn is likely to drive the dozer market in the region during the forecast period. The ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative by the Government of China and heavy investment by the Government of India for projects such as metro and smart cities are anticipated to propel the construction industry in the region.