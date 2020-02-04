Downstream Processing Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2026

Global Downstream Processing Market: Overview

The exceptional development of the biotechnology industry has pushed the growth of global downstream processing market to new heights. Downstream processing finds extensive use in the biotechnology sector to isolate and purify biological products. The isolation of biological products has helped the pharmaceutical industry to make strides.

The global downstream processing market could be studied on the basis of technique, application, end user, product, and region.

The report serves to provide a brilliant analysis of the global downstream processing market. It analyzes vital aspects with a strong focus on market dynamics, market segmentation, and competitive scenario in the downstream processing market.

Global Downstream Processing Market: Key Trends

First and foremost, increasing demand for biosynthetic products for secondary application in pharmaceutics is the key factor driving the downstream processing market. At present, naturally sourced pharmaceuticals are increasingly witnessing demand due to their low risk of side-effects. Downstream processing enables recovery and purification of biosynthetic products from natural sources such as plant or animal tissue or fermentation broth. For example, downstream processing is a key step in the manufacture of antibiotics such as penicillin. The process involves purification and separation of antibiotics from a range of mediums.

Downstream processing is applied in the commercial scale manufacture of monoclonal antibodies. Antibodies therapies generally involve long-term use of antibodies in substantial dose, because of which biopharmaceutical companies employ downstream processing for commercial scale production.

Furthermore, downstream processing is employed in the commercial production of biological products. Some of these biological products are vaccines for small pox and influenza. Downstream processing is used in the industrial production of enzymes. These enzymes find applications in food preservation and food processing that have commercial value.

On the flip side, high cost of equipment for downstream processing and lack of trained personnel to conduct the process are limiting the growth of downstream processing market to some extent. In addition, purification bottleneck and lack of single-use options are some other factors challenging the downstream processing market.

Global Downstream Processing Market: Geographical Analysis

The global downstream processing market could be spread across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. As per the report findings, North America and Europe are established markets for downstream processing. These regions being long-established centers of scientific research make them key regions for downstream processing.

However, Asia Pacific is likely to present new growth opportunities to players in the downstream processing market. Factors such as increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and increasing R&D initiatives in the biopharmaceutical industry are indirectly spurring the downstream processing market in the region.

Global Downstream Processing Market: Competitive Analysis

The report mentions and profiles key players operating in the global downstream processing market. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sartorius Stedium Biotech S.A Eppendorf AG, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, 3M Company, Lonza Group, and Finesse Solutions Inc. are some top companies in the downstream processing market identified in this report.

