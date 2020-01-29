Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Down and Feather Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Down and Feather Market – Overview

This report on the global down and feather market provides analysis for the period 2018–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data of 2017 has been in cluded as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the global down and feather market growth during the forecasted period. Global and regional trends that play a major role in driving the global down and feather market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) and volume estimates (in thousands tons), across different geographies.

The down and feather market has been segmented in terms of origin, product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on origin type, the market has been classified into duck and goose. The global down and feather market based on product type is classified as bedding, comforters, pillows, and apparel. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. Further, the offline distribution channel is sub-segmented into specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Geographically, the report classifies the global down and feather market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

The report also includes industrial evolution in the down and feather market. We have provided Porter’s Five Forces analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and threat from competition in the down and feather market. Value chain analysis which identifies the key stakeholders in the down and feather market is also covered in the report. Furthermore, policies and regulations aiding the market are also covered.

The report covers market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of the study. Market attractiveness analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of different segments in the market on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix and market share analysis of major players in the global down and feather market based on their 2017 revenues. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors like market positioning, product offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and market revenues for the years 2015 to 2017. The leading players operating in the market, manufacturing a wide range of down and feather products include Allied Feather & Down, Bettfedern Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG (Rohdex), United Feather & Down, Inc, Norfolk Feather Company, Down-Lite International, Inc., Hans Kruchen, Heinrich Häussling GmbH & Co., Feather Industries, KL Down, and Maya Tekstil.

The global down and feather market is segmented as below:

Global Down and Feather Market

By Origin



– Duck

– Goose

By Product Type

– Pillows

– Comforters

– Bedding

– Apparel

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

– Specialty Stores

– Hypermarkets

– Supermarkets

By Geography

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– South America

