Doughnuts Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

A doughnut or donut is a type of fried dough confectionery or dessert food. The doughnut is popular in many countries and prepared in various forms as a sweet snack that can be homemade or purchased in bakeries, supermarkets, food stalls, and franchised specialty vendors.

Doughnuts are usually deep fried from a flour dough, and typically either ring-shaped or a number of shapes without a hole, and often filled, but can also be ball-shaped (the “hole”). Other types of batters can also be used, and various toppings and flavorings are used for different types, such as sugar, chocolate, or maple glazing. Doughnuts may also include water, leavening, eggs, milk, sugar, oil, shortening, and natural or artificial flavors.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Japan, Korea, Australia and Taiwan, sales in Southeast Asia, China Mainland and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, Japan holds the largest market share, with about 924.13 Million USD sales revenue, followed by China (Taiwan included), with about 21.44% market share in 2017.

Mister Donut, Dunkin’ Brands and Donut King are the top3 players in APAC market, with about 10.97%, 5.91% and 4.78% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in Doughnuts market include Krispy Kreme Doughnuts J.CO Donuts, Mad Over Donuts, Doughnut Time, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Go Nuts Donuts etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

The global Doughnuts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Doughnuts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Doughnuts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dunkin’ Brands

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Mister Donut

J.CO Donuts

Mad Over Donuts

Doughnut Time

McDonald’s

Starbucks

Donut King

Go Nuts Donuts

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cake Style

Yeast Style

Segment by Application

Food Service

Retail

Other

