Double Diaphragm Pumps Market 2019 Worldwide Industry Production, Size, Analysis, Investment Feasibility, Future Trends and Forecast 2023

The double diaphragm pumps are the pumps which have the capability of displacing fluids at a constant rate and volume. A fixed amount of liquid is being held by the pump and is then dispersed out through an outlet.

The market is driven by various factors such as technical advantages of the Double Diaphragm pumps and its increasing applications across various end-use industries such as Water Treatment, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage among others. Double Diaphragm pumps are also being widely adopted by various end-use industries owing to its high accuracy and less maintenance.

The double diaphragm pumps are being widely adopted by the cosmetics industry as the raw materials used in the industry are very expensive making it sophisticated market. The double diaphragm pumps is used to avoid the risk of cross-contamination while dealing with the cosmetics and pumping the solutions or products without adding shear.

Key Players:

TAPFLO AB (Sweden), Verder International B.V. (Netherlands), Ingersoll-Rand plc (Republic of Ireland), Pump Solutions Group (U.S.), IDEX Corporation (U.S.), Yamada Corporation (Japan), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market.

Double Diaphragm Pumps Market Segmentation

The Double Diaphragm Pumps Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by end users- Water Treatment, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage

Segmentation by operation – Single acting and double acting.

Segmentation by Mechanism – Air Operated and electrically operated.

Segmentation by Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

Double diaphragm pumps market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest pace. Double-diaphragm pumps market in the region is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing industrialization; investment in water infrastructure; growth in various industries such as water & wastewater treatment, chemicals, power, and oil & gas, upsurge in infrastructural development projects, rising standards of living & growing urbanization and higher demand for proper sanitation.

North America region is leading the global Double diaphragm pumps market. Double-diaphragm pumps are largely used in chemicals industries. The booming infrastructure development in the North America region is also leading to an increased need of Double diaphragm pumps for efficient supply of water across the region. The demand of double-diaphragm pumps is also expected to rise with the increase in demand from various end-use industries such as oil and gas, food and beverage, power generation, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November 2015- Verder International B.V. has launched a new product – VA25-HP (DA) high pressure double acting diaphragm pump. The new VA25-HD (DA) high pressure diaphragm pump provides various advantages such as Double acting; stable and efficient flow and Low to high pressure switch. Owing to these features, it is ideal pump for filter press applications.

August 2013- Ingersoll-Rand plc has expanded its EXP Series 2:1 high pressure air operated diaphragm pump product line to include 1.5″ and 2″ ports for lower flow rate applications. They provide effective fluid handling solutions for high-viscosity applications and manufacturing facilities pushing fluids up vertical lines or through long pipes traveling across large plants. These pump uses the effective surface area of both diaphragms to double the input pressure, making the pump more powerful.

