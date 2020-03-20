Doppler Radar Market – Growth, Technology, Future Prospects and Global Industry Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

The report takes a look at the segmentation of the Doppler radar market in order to present readers with a clear, comprehensive view of the global market’s current conditions and growth prospects over the forecast period.

The major driver for the global Doppler radar market is the growing demand for advanced radar systems to replace legacy systems currently in use in air forces all over the world. The growing defense budget in developed, as well as developing countries, is likely to drive the global Doppler radar market over the forecast period, as several developing countries are dealing with geopolitical tensions around their borders while developed nations are busy consolidating their advantage in terms of military capability over other nations.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6731

According to the report, the global Doppler radar market is expected to rise to close to USD 10 billion by the end of the forecast period (2018-2023), rising from a valuation of USD 7,800 million in 2017 to USD 9,984 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

The global Doppler radar market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-use industry, and region.

By type, the global Doppler radar market is segmented into pulse-Doppler radar, ground-based Doppler radar, naval Doppler radar, and airborne Doppler radar. Ground-based Doppler radar is the dominant segment in the global Doppler radar market at present; however, naval Doppler radar is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate over the 2018-2023 forecast period.

By technology, the Doppler radar market is segmented into coherent pulsed, continuous wave, and frequency modulation.

By end use, the global Doppler radar market is segmented into military and defense, aviation, space, marine, and others. Aviation is the largest contributor to the global Doppler radar market and is likely to remain in the position due to the crucial importance of advanced radar systems to aircraft. Marine application of Doppler radar is likely to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players profiled in the report include Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Rockwell Collins Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), L3 Technologies (US), SAAB AB (Sweden), Honeywell International (US), Thales Group (France), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Kelvin Hughes (UK), and Exelis (US), among others.

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/doppler-radar-market-6731

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]