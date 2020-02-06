Doorphone Emerging Market Growth | Trends | Industry Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Doorphone Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

A door phone or door bell phone is a set of electrical and electronic elements used to handle two-way communication (street to home) in houses, apartments or villas. The device is connected to a secure communication system used to control the opening of the door giving access to any kind of buildings, offices, or apartment blocks. They are so widely used in the mentioned structures, that nowadays, it is a device forming part of the standard electrical installation of most buildings.

With the development of society, wireless visible doorphone is becoming more and more popular. In 2016, wireless visible doorphone production took about 34.33%. Wired doorphone and wireless visible doorphone separately took 24.18% and 41.50% in 2016.

Doorphone is also used in residential and commercial. Doorphone used in residential took about 70.20% in 2016. With the rapid development of the real estate industry, global consumption of doorphone will increase to grow.

Doorphone consumption areas are mainly concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific other. In 2016, China doorphone consumption took 34.98%. North America and Europe doorphone consumption separately took 16.82% and 23.57%. Doorphone consumption in Asia Pacific other took 19.10% in 2016. As we all know, China’s real estate industry grew deformity during past five years. And Chinese government is committed to change this situation. In the future, we predict that China’s doorphone consumption will continue to increase.

According to this study, over the next five years the Doorphone market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2540 million by 2024, from US$ 1970 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Doorphone business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Doorphone market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Doorphone value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Wired Doorphone

Wireless Visible Doorphone

Wireless Invisible Doorphone

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SAMSUNG

2N

Siedle

Comelit Group

Urmet

WRT Security System

MOX

COMMAX

Advente

Kivos

Jiale

Dnake

RL

Genway

Anjubao

Leelen

Aurine

Kocom

Jacques Technologies

TCS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Doorphone consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Doorphone market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Doorphone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Doorphone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Doorphone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

