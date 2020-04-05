Door System Market Forecast for Next 5 Years of Various Segments Along With Detailed Analysis of Industry Structure

Global Door System Market Information, by Material (Wood, Metal, Glass, and Plastic), by Technology (Manual, and Automatic), by Application (Residential, and Non-residential) and Region – Forecast 2016-2022

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s report, the global door system market is poised to scale a decent valuation during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. The market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR over the next couple of years. The boom witnessed in the construction industry is likely to fuel demand for door systems in the foreseeable future.

Door systems are widely used for residential as well as non-residential constructions. The increasing activities in the construction industry are anticipated to boost the growth trajectory of the door system market. Furthermore, the technological advancements witnessed in the door systems are likely to thrive owing to the rapid inclination towards smear homes and buildings.

Door systems are evolving continuously due to the need for security and safety. The innovations in the product lines are presumed to have a favorable influence on the expansion of the door system market over the next few years.

Urban migration is one of the key factors responsible for driving the demand for housing facilities. The shift of a major chunk of population from rural to urban areas have intensified the demand in the construction industry. It is anticipated to expedite the growth of the door system market over the next couple of years. On the flip side, there still exists a lack of awareness about the latest technologies in the door systems. This, in turn, is poised to check the expansion of the global market through the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By material, the global Door System Market has been segmented into wood, metal, glass, and plastic.

By technology, the door system market has been segmented into manual, and automatic.

By application, the global door system market has been segmented into residential, and non-residential.



Regional Analysis:

The global door system market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the assessment period along with command over the lion’s share of the global market. The fast-developing nations of the region such as China and India have been witnessing the migration of population from rural areas to urban ones. The move is backed by the strengthening economic growth rate of the region. This, in turn, has been projected to drive the expansion of the door system market over the next few years. Furthermore, the technological advancements and automation being introduced by the manufacturers are likely to propel the expansion of the market in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players operating in the global door system market are Ply Gem Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Masco Corporation (U.S.), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Allegion plc, (Ireland), Masonite International Corporation (U.S.), DuluxGroup Limited (Australia), Andersen Corporation (U.S.), PGT, Inc. (U.S.), and Jeld Wen, Inc. (U.S.).

Industry News:

In February 2018, one of the most trusted and recommended brands among homeowners, residential contractors, and builders – Andersen Windows, has showcased its broad range of custom doors and windows.

In February 2019, plans have been revealed for the development of the first phase of Kuwait’s Silk City. The plan is estimated to cost around USD 86 Bn.

In February 2019, Smart Architectural Aluminium, the U.K., has announced its plan to showcase Designer Door range along with MC Wall, alitherm heritage, and MC 600 ranges at the Futurebuild exhibition, 2019.

In February 2019, IIFL Home Finance, a housing finance company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra government, India, for building affordable houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), an Indian Government’s housing scheme.

In January 2019, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry has called for housing facilities for textiles, garment workers.

Study Objectives of Global Door System Markets Market.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the door system market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the door system market based on tools such as Porter’s Five Force Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies of North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by resin type, and application and sub-segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the door system market



