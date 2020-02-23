Door Phone Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis, Research, Growth, Deployment, Latest Innovations, Creation and Gross Margin Study with Forecasts to 2023

Market Synopsis

The global door phone market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 5.28 billion by the end of forecast period with a CAGR of 7.85%.

Increasing adoption of home automation and rising number of smart homes has led to the increase in security and surveillance system installations. Growth in urbanization is leading to people moving into large multi-occupancy buildings. These buildings require secured entry such as door phones, surveillance cameras among others. Therefore, this is one of the major factors that would drive the demand for Door Phone Market. Door phones provide two way audio and video communication with the visitors. These can also be paired with apps using which the audio call/video call can be transferred to the person’s smartphones and tablets and they can control whether to open the door or not, even when they are not at home.

The government of several countries are implementing policies for home security solutions which further boost up the demand for door phone market. Also, increasing number of smart cities projects globally is the major driver for door phones market. Under smart city initiaves, security and surveillance for residential and commercial purpose has been an important focus area and companies are investing in developing innovative solutions.

Get Free Sample Copy Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7289

Key players

The key players in the door phone market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Honeywell International Inc. (US), Samsung (South Korea), Svat Electronics (Canada), Jacques Technologies (Australia), Nortek Security & Control (US), Bosch Security System (US), Aiphone (Japan), Fermax (Spain), Legrand (France), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan), These players contribute a major share in the growth of door phone market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Commax. (South Korea), Zicom (India), MOX (Australia), Godrej (India), and others.

Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into audio and video. Audio door phone segment contributes to the largest share in the door phone market while video door phone is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to increasing installation of video door phones in smart homes.

By connectivity, the market is segmented into wired door phone and wireless door phone. Wired door phone segment is expected to contribute to a larger share of revenue whereas wireless door phone will grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period. By end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial and others.

Regional analysis

The global market for door phone is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of door phone market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Among the regions mentioned, North America is expected to dominate the door phone market. In the North America region, US will continue to dominate the market owing to several factors. This includes rapid adoption of advanced technologies, growth of home automation, and a number of vedors based in this region.

North America is followed by Europe, which is experiencing high growth in smart city projects in various countries. European Innovation Partnership for Smart Cities and Communities (EIP SCC) has aimed to implement smart city projects in 300 cities. This is expected to create immense opportunities for door phone market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to become major hub for home automation which will create lucrative opportunities for door phone market. Increasing application for connected technologies for security will boost the demand for door phone market in this region.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/door-phone-market-7289

Intended Audience

Door Phone Manufactures

Providers or Suppliers of Door Phone Parts

Connectivity providers

Monitoring service providers

Retailers, Distributors, and Wholesalers of Door Phone systems

System Integrators

Housing Developers

Industry Associations

Government Bodies

Research and Consulting Firms

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]