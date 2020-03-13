Door Phone Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

As per the latest study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global door phone market is expected to grow to more than USD 5 Bn by 2023 up from USD 3.42 Bn in 2017, reflecting 7.85% CAGR. Home automation has witnessed a sharp rise in popularity in recent years primarily owing to the increased construction of smart homes. Integration of technology in modern residential construction has improved home security. Demand for home surveillance system is on the rise. With the growing urban population, cities are also evolving. There has been a significant rise in vertical housing to support the growing human influx in urban areas.

Development of multi-occupancy buildings worldwide is creating a market for product such as door phones market, surveillance cameras among others. Adoption of these safety accessories is also picking up steam owing to their increased affordability, which is allowing product penetration in markets with large pool of price sensitive consumers. At the same time, manufacturers are focusing on production innovation and product efficacy to increase market scope. Home security is a key area of focus for property developers, which supports the market growth. Moreover, government backed smart city initiatives in fast-developing countries is opening the growth avenues for market players.

Get Free Sample Copy of Door Phone Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7289

Global Door Phone Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players discussed in the report include Svat Electronics (Canada), Nortek Security & Control (US), Fermax (Spain), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Aiphone (Japan), Commax. (South Korea), Bosch Security System (US), MOX (Australia), Jacques Technologies (Australia), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Zicom (India), Legrand (France), and Godrej (India).

Global Door Phone Market: Segmental Analysis

Segmental analysis of the market is based on type and connectivity.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into video and audio. The audio segment holds the lion’s share of the market in terms of revenue and this trend is likely to continue in the future. Whereas, the video segment is expected to witness a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is expected to be driven by the increasing popularity of video door phone market in modern homes.

On the basis of connectivity, the market has been segmented into wireless door phone and wired door phone market. In terms of revenue, the wired Door Phone Market segment accounts for a significant market share. Meanwhile, the wireless door phone market segment is set to capture a relatively higher CAGR during the assessment period.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into commercial, residential and others.

Global Door Phone Market: Regional Analysis

Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific (APAC). The North America door phone market has witnessed a healthy growth in recent years. In terms of revenue, North America dominates the global door phone market. A number of factors can be linked with the tremendous market growth in North America. Rising home automation trends, technological prowess and presence of established market players in the U.S. are some of the key factors reflecting favourably on the market. Europe holds the second spot and is expected to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. Driven by the increased investment is modernization of public infrastructure, the market in Europe is likely to present significant opportunities to market players. European Innovation Partnership for Smart Cities and Communities (EIP SCC) aims to develop 300 cities over the next couple of years. A strong growth is projected for the door phone market in Asia Pacific during the review period. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies in the region has bolstered market aspirations in APAC. Infrastructure modernization and rampant investment in smart development in countries such as India and China is creating market lucrative market opportunities.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/door-phone-market-7289

Intended Audience

Door Phone Manufactures

Providers or Suppliers of Door Phone Parts

Connectivity providers

Monitoring service providers

Retailers, Distributors, and Wholesalers of Door Phone systems

System Integrators

Housing Developers

Industry Associations

Government Bodies

Research and Consulting Firms

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]