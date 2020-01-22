DOMESTIC COURIER, EXPRESS, AND PARCEL MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market:
Executive Summary
Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel is a way to make consumers quickly purchase goods through online purchase through logistics.At present, this industry is developing rapidly with the increasing demand for online shopping.Traditionally the focus of CEP companies was to provide services to the B2B sector. CEP services were synonymous with catering to Urgent Orders, High Value Low Volume goods, Time sensitive and Perishable goods. Many companies focused on delivering through CEP companies to cut down on transit times and cater to the rising demand of JIT supplies wherein more frequent but less volume of supplies were required.
To a certain extent, the rise of the CEP Industry is attributed to the failure of the traditional Postal companies to cope with the changing customer responsiveness, not being more market focused and not able to provide faster services. With the market becoming global, the CEP companies expanded into various geographies, through their International services and started capturing more market share.
In 2018, the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- USPS
- FedEx
- UPS
- Nippon Expres
- Japan Post
- China Post
- NOL (APL)
- Cosco
- Seino Transportation
- OOCL
- SF
- YUNDA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- Value-added Services
- Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL
- Other
Market segment by Application, split into
- Consumer Goods
- Healthcare
- Food
- Retailing
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
