Dolomite Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2027

Dolomite is a calcium and magnesium carbonate with chemical composition CaMg(CO3)2. Limestone containing dolomite is known as dolomitic limestone. Dolomite is also found in crystals and extensive beds as a compact limestone.It is an anhydrous carbonate mineral and is different from limestone as it contains magnesium as well. It is a kind of sedimentary rock rich in magnesia and is a good neutralizing agent because it supplies both calcium and magnesium elements. Dolomite is used as in construction and furnace refractory. The crystal of dolomite is hexagonal and rhombohedral in shape and it occurs in different colors such as gray, pink or white etc.

Dolomite mineral contains impurities such as silica, iron oxide and alumina. If the percentage of combined impurities goes beyond 7 %, then dolomite becomes unsuitable for industrial use. With more than 7% of impurities, dolomite can be used only for road construction, building and flooring purposes. Features of dolomite include host rock for the lead, traps for subsurface fluids such as oil, natural gas, zinc, and copper deposits.

Dolomite Market: Market Dynamics

The advancement in mining technology is leading to the growth of the effective extraction of different forms of dolomite crystals. The growth in the construction industry and infrastructure across the globe is leading to the expansion of dolomite market. The growth in the pharmaceutical industry is contributing to the growth of dolomite market as it is used for the production of magnesium salts, which are used in preparing medicines. The growing demand for iron is fueling the growth of dolomite market as it is used as a sintering agent in pelletizing iron ores. Dolomite consumption for longer periods can cause various health ailments such as constipation, diarrhea, irritation, nausea and vomiting. Such side effects of dolomite affect the growth of its market. Dolomite is being used as a dietary supplement by people with the deficiency of calcium and magnesium. Dolomite also serves as an oil and gas reservoir rock. The mineral powder of dolomite is used as a filler in various industries. Dolomite market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of soil conditioners. Acid rains and increasing water pollution are reducing the quality of the soil. The developing trend of application of ceramics and glass in interior decorations is also contributing to the growth of dolomite market because dolomite is used in the manufacture of ceramics and glass.

Dolomite Market: Market Segmentation

The global dolomite market can be segmented on the basis of following end-use industries:

Agriculture

Horticulture

Construction

Chemicals

Metals and mining processes

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary supplements

It can be segmented on the basis of its crystal type-

planar-s

planer-e

non-planar

It can also be segmented on the basis of its mineral type:

Agglomerated

Calcined

Sintered

Dolomite Market: Segmentation Overview

The dolomite market can also be segmented on the basis of the location of dolomite mines and commercial quarries across the globe. The hardness and density of dolomite make it an ideal material for use in construction purposes. Dolomite when mixed with asphalt and concrete, can be used in a wide variety of construction works such as airport runways, curbs, highways, parking lots, sidewalks, residential streets, and roadways etc. Dolomite is used for fortifying fertilizers with calcium and magnesium, which are essential for crops. It is also used for making soil conditioners, which improve the mineral content and texture of the acidified or toxic soil. Farmers also use dolomite for controlling the pH levels of the soil. Dolomite enriches plants with magnesium which is required by plants to synthesize phosphate. It is also used to prepare dietary supplements as it is rich in calcium and magnesium, which are vital nutrients for the human body. Calcined dolomite is used as a base chemical, catalyst and flux agent in the manufacture of steel. The dolomite rock is also used for making sculptures and figurines.

Dolomite Market: Regional Outlook

The global dolomite market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The APEJ region holds a significant market of dolomite owing to the growth of construction industry. Furthermore, the growth in agricultural and horticultural exports, wherein dolomite is a useful soil conditioner used in cultivation, aids in boosting the growth of dolomite market in the region. The market in North America and Europe is more inclined towards increasing consumption of dolomite because of the advanced technology for extraction of dolomites from quarries.

Dolomite Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global dolomite market are:

Essel Mining and Industries Limited

JFE Mineral Co., Ltd.

Infrasors Holding Limited

DMITRE

Arrium Ltd.

Inca Minerals Limited

Imasco Minerals Inc.

US Aggregates

