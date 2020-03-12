DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT AND STORAGE SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2023

The document management and storage services industry helps firms streamline their document processing requirements – they offer convenient and secure storage options for hard copy records, convert paper records to electronic ones, and provide document shredding services. Enlisting the services of document management service providers helps businesses benefit from the resultant reduction in costs, improvement in sales efficiency (as information processing is made easy), greater security, and better compliance.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Document Management and Storage Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Document Management and Storage Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

About 65% of the market was managed by in-house document solutions in developing countries. This can be attributed mainly to buyers’ apprehensions regarding the loss of control over the document management process. Additionally, storage in offsite facilities might result in increased security risks for buyers.

For instance, in December 2012, a Fortune 100 financial company was fined US$750,000 for failing to maintain records for millions of e-mails. This strict regulatory environment is serving as a growth driver for this market as organizations are focusing on reducing compliance and storage costs to remain competitive in the market and avoid penalties/fines.

The global Document Management and Storage Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Document Management and Storage Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Iron Mountain

ARC

Access

Shred-it

Restore

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Paper records

Electronic records

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online

Retailing

