Document Databases Market: Rising Trends and Growing Demand 2025

Earlier, every organization used relational databases which required a predefined schema to store data. Today, due to the increasing awareness of big data analytics and cloud, data has become an integral part of every organization. Everyday huge amount of data is created, distributed and collated to make a business decision. With the evolution of document databases, storing data and their manipulation became easy. It enables a user to store unstructured or semi-structured data easily in the form of records that describes the data in a document as well as the actual data.

Factors like ease of internet access, simplicity, speed and scalability of document databases are boosting the growth of the market. Also, most of the document databases are open-source, schema-less, and runs efficiently on clusters.

In 2018, the global Document Databases market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Document Databases status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Document Databases development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Couchbase

MongoDB

Amazon

MarkLogic

Aerospike

Neo Technology

Basho Technologies

DataStax

Oracle

MapR Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Key-Value

Column Oriented

Document Stored

Graph Based

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

IT

Government

Healthcare

Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

