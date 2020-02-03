DNA Test Kits Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2026

Autosomal DNA Tests, mtDNA Tests and Y-DNA tests are three types of DNA tests having wide applications in healthcare, especially in gynecology. Gynecological DNA testing is used determine the ancestral relationship between individuals. Autosomal DNA determines how closely one is related to another. It is helps to determine the relationship till four to five generations. mtDNA is useful to trace the maternal ancestry and provides evidence about the ethnicity of mother’s maternal line. Y-DNA help to know about one’s paternal ancestors. Also, personal DNA testing kits have now becoming popular in recent years due to various advantages such as easy to use and their affordability. A number of market players offer DNA test kits which are used in research, forensic investigations and home healthcare care. For instance, AncestryDNA, a manufacturer of DNA test kits, allows the user to link up the information about his/her relatives with family tree software.

Key factors driving the global DNA test kits market are rising awareness about DNA testing for gynecological purposes and health & fitness, rise in the number of startup companies offering DNA test kits and increase in the number of genetic laboratories offering DNA testing services, especially for pregnant women. Furthermore, rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, cystic fibrosis, Alzheimer’s and other genetic diseases is anticipate to fuel the growth of the DNA test kits market.

The global DNA test kits market can be segmented based on DNA test type, end-user, and region. In terms of DNA test type, the market can be divided into autosomal DNA tests, mtDNA tests and Y-DNA test. The autosomal DNA tests segment is projected to account for major market share during the forecast period due to increase in demand for autosomal DNA testing in various health care settings such as hospitals and forensic laboratories. Additionally, large number of market players offering autosomal DNA test kits and increase in the demand for autosomal DNA testing services are expected to drive the growth of the market. In terms of end-user, the DNA test kits market can be categorized into hospitals, forensic laboratories, research organizations and home health care.

The global DNA test kits market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 due to increase in applications of genetic testing for early detection and prevention of oncology and genetic diseases. Additionally, growing popularity of use of home genetic test is also expected to drive the growth of the DNA test kits market during forecast period.

Moreover, FDA approvals for DNA test kits also fuels the growth of the market in North America. For instance, in March 2018, 23andMe received FDA approval for DNA test kit to detect increased risk of developing breast, ovarian or prostate cancer. The DNA test kits market in Europe is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in the research and development activities in cancer & genetic disorders and availability of funds for research in genetics. The DNA test kits market in Asia Pacific is driven by steady increase in the number of DNA kits manufacturers & distributors and rise in focus on maternity health & gynecology. Increase in the use of genetic testing services and emergence of new market players in genetic testing drive demand for DNA test kits in Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the global DNA Test Kits market are AncestryDNA , 23andMe, National Geographic Partners, LLC, LivingDNA , Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., FamilyTree DNA , MyHeritage , uBiome, Inc., DNAFit, DNA Testing Center of America and EasyDNA.