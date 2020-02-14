DNA Microarray Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024

Global DNA Microarray market size was 990 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1310 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025

— Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “DNA Microarray Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “DNA Microarray Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The DNA Microarray Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A DNA microarray consists of a predetermined assortment of nucleic acid probes attached to a surface. To assess gene expression, researchers derive complementary DNA (cDNA) from cellular RNA, label the cDNA with a fluorescent marker, wash labeled cDNA over the array, and use lasers to assess how much cDNA has stuck to each probe.

A microarray is a tiny, bio-compatible silicon chip capable of rapid identification and precise multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids (DNA/RNA).

At present, in developed countries, the DNA Microarray industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.

China’s DNA Microarray industry is still an undeveloped market. China is a large population country ,there still hava no manufacturer which can produce the DNA Microarray product the DNA Microarray product is still relying on import.

In 2018, the global DNA Microarray market size was 990 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1310 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global DNA Microarray status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DNA Microarray development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Illumnia

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Roche NimbleGen

sengenics

Arrayit

Applied Microarrays

Biometrix Technology

Savyon Diagnostics

Scienion AG

WaferGen

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717543-global-dna-microarray-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market analysis by product type

Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)

Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)

Market analysis by market

Gene expression

Genotyping

Whole Genome Cytogenetics

Drug Discovery

Toxicogical Research

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global DNA Microarray status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the DNA Microarray development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3717543-global-dna-microarray-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)

1.4.3 Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global DNA Microarray Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Gene expression

1.5.3 Genotyping

1.5.4 Whole Genome Cytogenetics

1.5.5 Drug Discovery

1.5.6 Toxicogical Research

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 DNA Microarray Market Size

2.2 DNA Microarray Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 DNA Microarray Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 DNA Microarray Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

….

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 Illumnia

9.1.1 Illumnia Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 DNA Microarray Introduction

9.1.4 Illumnia Revenue in DNA Microarray Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 Illumnia Recent Development

9.2 Affymetrix

9.2.1 Affymetrix Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 DNA Microarray Introduction

9.2.4 Affymetrix Revenue in DNA Microarray Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 Affymetrix Recent Development

9.3 Agilent Technologies

9.3.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 DNA Microarray Introduction

9.3.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in DNA Microarray Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

9.4 Roche NimbleGen

9.4.1 Roche NimbleGen Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 DNA Microarray Introduction

9.4.4 Roche NimbleGen Revenue in DNA Microarray Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 Roche NimbleGen Recent Development

9.5 sengenics

9.5.1 sengenics Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 DNA Microarray Introduction

9.5.4 sengenics Revenue in DNA Microarray Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 sengenics Recent Development

9.6 Arrayit

9.6.1 Arrayit Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 DNA Microarray Introduction

9.6.4 Arrayit Revenue in DNA Microarray Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Arrayit Recent Development

9.7 Applied Microarrays

9.7.1 Applied Microarrays Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 DNA Microarray Introduction

9.7.4 Applied Microarrays Revenue in DNA Microarray Business (2018-2019)

9.7.5 Applied Microarrays Recent Development

9.8 Biometrix Technology

9.8.1 Biometrix Technology Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 DNA Microarray Introduction

9.8.4 Biometrix Technology Revenue in DNA Microarray Business (2018-2019)

9.8.5 Biometrix Technology Recent Development

9.9 Savyon Diagnostics

9.9.1 Savyon Diagnostics Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 DNA Microarray Introduction

9.9.4 Savyon Diagnostics Revenue in DNA Microarray Business (2018-2019)

9.9.5 Savyon Diagnostics Recent Development

9.10 Scienion AG

9.10.1 Scienion AG Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 DNA Microarray Introduction

9.10.4 Scienion AG Revenue in DNA Microarray Business (2018-2019)

9.10.5 Scienion AG Recent Development

9.11 WaferGen

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3717543

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: NORAH TRENT

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717543-global-dna-microarray-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/dna-microarray-market-global-industry-analysis-and-opportunity-and-forecast-2019-to-2024/478553

Source: MarketersMedia