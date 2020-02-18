DNA Diagnostics Market Trends, Share and Future Scope

The global DNA diagnostics market is growing due to technological advancement, and cost effective diagnostic solution. The growing adoption of new technologies such as polymerase chain reaction, next generation sequencing, and microarray is also posing an opportunity for the global market. Among the various products, the instrument segment leads the market, due to improved healthcare facilities, and its inexpensive cost structure. However, the services and software segment is expected to grow with the fastest rate during the forecast period. Among the various technologies, the PCR segment accounted for the largest share in the global market of DNA diagnostics, due to its frequent usage in diagnostic procedures, such as sample separation, isolation, and preparation of the DNA sample. And among the various applications, the oncology segment dominated the market of DNA diagnostic, due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population.

The unexplored market in the DNA diagnostics industry of the developing economies is creating abundant growth opportunities for the global market. The product launches, and collaborations and partnerships are some of the major trends witnessed in the global market. DNA diagnosis technique helps healthcare professionals to identify various chronic and infectious diseases, such as cancer, hepatitis, tuberculosis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) accurately and cost effectively.

Some of the companies operating in the global DNA diagnostics market are Sysmex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer Diagnostic, Illumina Inc., Gen-Probe Inc., Cephide Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Novartis AG.

Global DNA Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Reagents

Software and Services

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In situ Hybridization

Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry

Sequencing Technology

Others

By Application

Oncology

Infectious Disease Testing

Myogenic Disorder Diagnosis

Clinical Diagnosis Confirmation

Pre-implantation Diagnosis

Prenatal Diagnosis

Others

By End User

Point of Care

Central Laboratories or Diagnostic Centers

Self-testing

