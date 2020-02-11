DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market Greater Revenue Share by 2018 to 2026

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market – Snapshot

Hospital-acquired infections are a highly prevalent adverse events in the health care industry. Presence of unhygienic conditions in and around hospitals along with improper sterilization techniques applied in these settings augments the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections in the low and middle income countries. The global hospital infection therapeutics market is characterized by increase in incidence of infections of resistance bacteria. The market is witnessing gradual rise in research and development activities to develop novel antibiotics, which are supported by government policies. Hence, the global hospital infection therapeutics market was valued at US$ 14.4 Bn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of 2.4% from 2018 to 2026.

Increase in the geriatric population which is more prone to hospital-acquired infections, significant patient population in developing countries demanding proper treatment, and investments by public and private players for R&D on anti-infective drugs against resistant bacteria are the major factors driving the global hospital infection therapeutics market. However, surge in the incidence of treatment-emergent resistance, significant investment required due to high attrition rate in clinical trials, and changing reimbursement policies are resulting in limited pipeline drugs. This is likely to restrain the global hospital infection therapeutics market during the forecast period. Investment in R&D on non-antibiotic treatment options and partnerships for co-development and commercialization of anti-infective agents are expected to fuel the growth of the global hospital infection therapeutics market.

In terms of therapeutics, the global hospital infection therapeutics market has been classified into anti-bacterial drugs, anti-fungal drugs, anti-viral drugs, and others. The others segment comprises drug classes such as anti-parasitic drugs. The anti-bacterial drugs segment has been divided into cell wall synthesis inhibitors, protein synthesis inhibitors, and others. The cell wall synthesis inhibitors sub-segment comprises cephalosporins, carbapenems, vancomycin, and others. The protein synthesis inhibitors sub-segment comprises aminoglycosides, linezolid, tigecycline, and others. The anti-fungal drugs segment has been categorized into Caspofungin, Amphotericin B, and others. The others sub-segment includes Triazoles, fluconazole, voriconazole, and others. The anti-bacterial drugs segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to an increase in initiatives such as the Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance by WHO and Drive AB by Innovative Medicines Initiative, and presence of key companies such as Merck & Co., Inc. and Pfizer, Inc. engaged in the manufacture of anti-bacterial drugs. These initiatives are aimed at increasing research and development activities to overcome drug resistance. The relatively stable growth rate of the segment is attributed to increase in antibiotic resistance of bacteria and limited pipeline drug candidates. The anti-viral drugs segment is anticipated to register above average growth rate owing to rise in the prevalence of severe bloodstream infections and increase in focus on research and development to overcome the risk of virus structural mutations. Based on infection, the market has been divided into hospital acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal disorders, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, and other hospital infections. The hospital acquired pneumonia segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period with above average growth rate, followed by surgical site infections, due to increase in incidence rate of respiratory infections among the geriatric population, comparatively above average cost of therapy, and prevalence of multidrug-resistant micro-organisms in ICU units.

